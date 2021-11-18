Did Jared Kushner Admit To Avoiding Donald Trump?

Jared Kushner was former President Donald Trump's right hand man in the White House, and not just because he is his son-in-law, but because Trump truly believed in his talents and his ability to shift political tectonic plates like no one before him. Back in 2019, Trump even bragged that, if Kushner couldn't bring peace to the Middle East, then no one could, per The Guardian. But, then again, Trump reportedly once bragged that his daughter Ivanka could have dated NFL star Tom Brady before she got married. "Instead, I got Jared Kushner," he said, according to The New York Times.

And, while no one really knows what Kushner's relationship with his father-in-law really looks like behind closed doors, there is a new report that suggests the businessman did everything he could to avoid Trump the day after the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. And it's not because Kushner was worried about what Trump was going to say to him, but rather how he would respond to the president at the time. In fact, there was a very good chance that things would have gotten nasty between them. Here's why.