What We Know About Whitney Port's Devastating Pregnancy Loss
We first met Whitney Port back in 2006 when she joined the cast of "The Hills." She interned with the show's star, Lauren Conrad, and got her own spin-off series when she moved to New York City. The reality show, aptly named "The City," led Whitney to meet her husband Tim Rosenman, who was an associate producer on the show. The pair tied the knot in 2015 after three years together. The couple welcomed their first son, Sonny, in July 2017.
The "With Whit" podcast host has been very open about the couple's struggle to have a second child. In July 2019, just two years after giving birth to her son, she shared with her Instagram followers that she'd suffered a miscarriage. "I felt in the past couple weeks have been extreme...from shock to sadness to relief, which then led to guilt for feeling that relief," the reality star wrote. "The Hills: New Beginnings" star revealed this past June that she had miscarried again. "Crazy to think I would have had a newborn within this week too," she wrote on her Instagram Stories while visiting her sister's new baby, per People.
She announced on her YouTube channel in early November that she was 7 weeks pregnant. However, she also revealed that her doctor had told her that "whatever was happening in there was not where it was supposed to be, given the week that I'm at." And now, Whitney has a sad update to share about her pregnancy.
Whitney Port's transparency has helped others
Whitney Port has been extremely open about her fertility journey on her social media channels. Just two weeks ago the Cozeco founder shared with fans that she was seven weeks pregnant, but that it was likely an "unhealthy pregnancy" according to her doctor. She revealed on her Instagram Stories to her 1.5 million followers that when she went in for her last check-up, she learned the pregnancy wasn't viable. "We found out yesterday, I don't even really know what to say here," the fashion designer wrote. "Sending all my love to those of you dealing with this right now. And I don't want to be insensitive by making light of it, but glass half full — I don't physically feel like complete s**t anymore," via People.
They also shared an emotional update on YouTube and gave a more detailed explanation as to what happened. "Last week the baby had doubled and he heard the heartbeat, and then this week there was no heartbeat," Whitney said. She hopes that sharing her journey will help other people, and judging by her YouTube comments, it appears it has made an impact. "You guys are really brave putting this out there so openly and honestly," one person wrote. Someone else said, "I'm walking through my own recent loss, and I so appreciate the transparency in your journey."
Of course, many continue to hold Whitney and her family in their thoughts and will support them in whatever comes next.