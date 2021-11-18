What We Know About Whitney Port's Devastating Pregnancy Loss

We first met Whitney Port back in 2006 when she joined the cast of "The Hills." She interned with the show's star, Lauren Conrad, and got her own spin-off series when she moved to New York City. The reality show, aptly named "The City," led Whitney to meet her husband Tim Rosenman, who was an associate producer on the show. The pair tied the knot in 2015 after three years together. The couple welcomed their first son, Sonny, in July 2017.

The "With Whit" podcast host has been very open about the couple's struggle to have a second child. In July 2019, just two years after giving birth to her son, she shared with her Instagram followers that she'd suffered a miscarriage. "I felt in the past couple weeks have been extreme...from shock to sadness to relief, which then led to guilt for feeling that relief," the reality star wrote. "The Hills: New Beginnings" star revealed this past June that she had miscarried again. "Crazy to think I would have had a newborn within this week too," she wrote on her Instagram Stories while visiting her sister's new baby, per People.

She announced on her YouTube channel in early November that she was 7 weeks pregnant. However, she also revealed that her doctor had told her that "whatever was happening in there was not where it was supposed to be, given the week that I'm at." And now, Whitney has a sad update to share about her pregnancy.