Inside Whitney Port's Troubled Early Pregnancy
It's hard to believe that the drama-filled gang we all grew up with on "The Hills" are now all getting married, having kids, and doing everything that seemed so grown up to us when the MTV hit first debuted back in 2006. Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, Lo Bosworth, and Whitney Port are all mommies now, with Whitney even confirming she and her husband, Tim Rosenman, are expecting their second child together after experiencing at least two pregnancy losses.
Whitney has been very open about her fertility struggles after she and Tim welcomed their first child, a son named Sonny, into the world in 2017. In July 2019, she shared on Instagram that she'd experienced a miscarriage only two weeks earlier alongside a preview clip of her discussing her loss on her podcast, "With Whit."
"The amount of various emotions I felt in the past couple weeks have been extreme... from shock to sadness to relief, which then led to guilt for feeling that relief," she captioned the video. "My identity has been shaken in regards to who as a mom and human being."
Sadly, that wasn't the only loss Whitney experienced. In January, she took to Instagram again to share she had "lost" another pregnancy. She wrote in the caption she was "excited and enjoying the pregnancy" and "envisioned it all," heartbreakingly adding, "I'm sad but I'm ok and we will try again."
Try again they did, which led to another heart-wrenching baby announcement from Whitney in November.
Whitney Port's 'touch and go' pregnancy
Whitney Port shared an emotional video with fans via YouTube on November 3, in which she confirmed she was seven weeks into her pregnancy, but feared it was "another unhealthy" pregnancy after being given concerning news.
In the tearful share alongside her husband, Tim Rosenman, "The Hills: New Beginnings" star explained they'd since been for doctor's appointment and "saw an embryo and a heartbeat," a positive update they didn't expect. Whitney then asked her fans to "keep [their] fingers crossed" as she vowed to keep them updated on her "very much touch and go" pregnancy.
As for why the couple chose to spoke out, Whitney explained they made the news public because it's "such a huge part of [their] lives right now and it affects everything," noting, "I couldn't just sit here and go on with my life and not share it." She added that she had been feeling "frazzled and overwhelmed."
Whitney also spoke out a little more about her history with baby loss in the video, explaining she'd experienced "two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy" before.
Whitney previously opened up about the aftermath of one of her miscarriages in April 2020, when she shared that going through something so difficult actually brought herself and her husband "closer together." Speaking on the Infertile AF podcast, she shared, "How [Tim] cared for me and how there he was, emotionally, for me was really amazing."
We're sending our best to Whitney and Tim.