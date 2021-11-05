Inside Whitney Port's Troubled Early Pregnancy

It's hard to believe that the drama-filled gang we all grew up with on "The Hills" are now all getting married, having kids, and doing everything that seemed so grown up to us when the MTV hit first debuted back in 2006. Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, Lo Bosworth, and Whitney Port are all mommies now, with Whitney even confirming she and her husband, Tim Rosenman, are expecting their second child together after experiencing at least two pregnancy losses.

Whitney has been very open about her fertility struggles after she and Tim welcomed their first child, a son named Sonny, into the world in 2017. In July 2019, she shared on Instagram that she'd experienced a miscarriage only two weeks earlier alongside a preview clip of her discussing her loss on her podcast, "With Whit."

"The amount of various emotions I felt in the past couple weeks have been extreme... from shock to sadness to relief, which then led to guilt for feeling that relief," she captioned the video. "My identity has been shaken in regards to who as a mom and human being."

Sadly, that wasn't the only loss Whitney experienced. In January, she took to Instagram again to share she had "lost" another pregnancy. She wrote in the caption she was "excited and enjoying the pregnancy" and "envisioned it all," heartbreakingly adding, "I'm sad but I'm ok and we will try again."

Try again they did, which led to another heart-wrenching baby announcement from Whitney in November.