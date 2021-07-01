Why Former The Hills Star Lo Bosworth Is Slamming The New Beginnings Cast

Former "The Hills" and "Laguna Beach" star Lo Bosworth didn't exactly have the nicest things to say about the cast of the infamous MTV reality show who chose to return for the reboot, "The Hills: New Beginnings."

The original series ran from 2006 until 2010 as a spinoff to "Laguna Beach" and predominantly followed the life of Lauren Conrad as she tried to get her foot in the door in the world of fashion, while also dealing with friendship and dating drama. Lauren left the series in 2009, when Kristin Cavallari stepped in.

A decade later in 2019, the show returned to MTV as "The Hills: New Beginnings" with a cast of several familiar faces fans recognized from its original run. Though Lauren and Kristin both skipped out on inviting the cameras back into their lives (aside from a brief appearance from Kristin), Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt, and Whitney Port were among the OGs back for more drama — though Lo doesn't seem to thrilled about the returnees.

The reality star got very candid about her time on the show in a new interview, where she admitted she didn't necessarily think the cast who chose to return were doing it for the right reasons. Read on to find out what she's saying now.