Pink Says Having Hip Surgery Taught Her This Crucial Thing

With a career spanning more than two decades, Pink is still on top of her A-game.

Earlier this year, the "Just Give Me A Reason" hitmaker released her own concert documentary, "Pink: All I Know So Far," which followed her behind the scenes on her most recent tour and showed how she balances her family life while constantly on the go. At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Pink performed a medley of her hits, was awarded the Icon Award, and was even honored by Jon Bon Jovi. As previously reported by Entertainment Weekly, she became the youngest recipient of the BBMA honor. "All you guys out there and around the world, thank you for coming out, thank you for letting us all heal together," the Grammy award-winner said during her speech, adding. "I cannot wait until we can do it again, 'til we can sweat all over each other."

Pink continued: "Dream big, because what if it comes true?" The singer has remained active on social media throughout the year and recently announced she had hip surgery, which ultimately helped teach her something important in life. But, what?