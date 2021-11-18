Pink Says Having Hip Surgery Taught Her This Crucial Thing
With a career spanning more than two decades, Pink is still on top of her A-game.
Earlier this year, the "Just Give Me A Reason" hitmaker released her own concert documentary, "Pink: All I Know So Far," which followed her behind the scenes on her most recent tour and showed how she balances her family life while constantly on the go. At the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Pink performed a medley of her hits, was awarded the Icon Award, and was even honored by Jon Bon Jovi. As previously reported by Entertainment Weekly, she became the youngest recipient of the BBMA honor. "All you guys out there and around the world, thank you for coming out, thank you for letting us all heal together," the Grammy award-winner said during her speech, adding. "I cannot wait until we can do it again, 'til we can sweat all over each other."
Pink continued: "Dream big, because what if it comes true?" The singer has remained active on social media throughout the year and recently announced she had hip surgery, which ultimately helped teach her something important in life. But, what?
Pink's hip surgery taught her how to accept help
On November 17, Pink took to Instagram to announce she had hip surgery a week ago. The "Just Like a Pill" hitmaker thanked everyone at The Steadman Clinic in Vail and Dr. Philippon for "taking such good care of me" before detailing her experience. "It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my [husband] brought me through," Pink explained, adding, "he brought me coffee in the shower, lugged around my 100 pound CPM contraptions every where I went, dried my tears, cooked me oatmeal, kept track of my meds, got me my phone charger, plugged in my compression machines, took my temp, made the bed, and talked me off the ledge."
The mom-of-two informed her 8.6 million followers that she will be on crutches for the next six weeks. "It is humbling for a very independent person like myself to be rendered physically unable and dependent, even if for a couple of months," Pink continued. Pink also stated her surgery taught her to learn the gift of "accepting help," noting that she's "impressed by those that face real, hard challenges, and alchemize their situation into something magical, or meaningful."
As previously reported by People, we don't yet know the reason for Pink's hip surgery as of this writing, but we wish her a speedy recovery!