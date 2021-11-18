Thomas Rhett Just Welcomed A New Family Member

Thomas Rhett is best known for his country chart-topping hits such as "Die a Happy Man," "Look What God Gave Her," "Unforgettable," and dozens of others. Something else the country superstar is widely known for? His gorgeous wife Lauren Akins, aka the subject of so many of his songs. She's even got her own fans, with 2.5 million people following her on social media. Lauren also wrote a book called "Live in Love" where she reflects on her childhood and describes what it's like to be married to an award-winning country star.

In the book, she also discussed the process of adopting their daughter Willa Gray, now 6 years old. In April 2016, Lauren was volunteering in Uganda with 147 Million Orphans when she met her now daughter. "All orphans have heart-wrenching stories, but it felt like this specific baby was ours. I think that the Lord knew what he was doing when he did not let us get pregnant," Lauren revealed, according to People. However, like Rhett describes in the song "Life Changes," Lauren became pregnant during the long adoption process. In August 2017, the couple welcomed their first biological child, Ada James. Then, in February 2020, Rhett and Atkins welcomed yet another baby girl, Lennon Love, bringing their daughter count to 3, per Us Weekly.

And the couple didn't stop there, welcoming another sweet baby in November.