Thomas Rhett Just Welcomed A New Family Member
Thomas Rhett is best known for his country chart-topping hits such as "Die a Happy Man," "Look What God Gave Her," "Unforgettable," and dozens of others. Something else the country superstar is widely known for? His gorgeous wife Lauren Akins, aka the subject of so many of his songs. She's even got her own fans, with 2.5 million people following her on social media. Lauren also wrote a book called "Live in Love" where she reflects on her childhood and describes what it's like to be married to an award-winning country star.
In the book, she also discussed the process of adopting their daughter Willa Gray, now 6 years old. In April 2016, Lauren was volunteering in Uganda with 147 Million Orphans when she met her now daughter. "All orphans have heart-wrenching stories, but it felt like this specific baby was ours. I think that the Lord knew what he was doing when he did not let us get pregnant," Lauren revealed, according to People. However, like Rhett describes in the song "Life Changes," Lauren became pregnant during the long adoption process. In August 2017, the couple welcomed their first biological child, Ada James. Then, in February 2020, Rhett and Atkins welcomed yet another baby girl, Lennon Love, bringing their daughter count to 3, per Us Weekly.
And the couple didn't stop there, welcoming another sweet baby in November.
Rhett and Akins welcome their fourth daughter
Thomas Rhett is officially way outnumbered! The Entertainer of the Year winner shared on his Instagram that his wife had given birth to their fourth daughter earlier in the week. "Lillie Carolina Akins born November 15th. 7.5 pounds of pure joy," he captioned a sweet shot of baby Lillie and Atkins. He added, @laur_akins you are my hero. Watching a child being born is legit a miracle. 4 under 6 here we go!"
Lauren also shared a photo of Lillie, including the song lyrics, "'If He dresses the lilies with beauty and splendor How much more will He clothe you? If He watched over every sparrow How much more does He love you?'" She noted the lyrics were from "Jireh" by Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music.
Back in 2018, the "Craving You" singer told Us Weekly about his and Atkins' hopes for the family. "In a perfect world, [Lauren] would want five," he said. "I would be good with three, so we'll probably have five." It looks like the couple is just one child away from achieving their goal!