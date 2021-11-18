Is This Famous Magazine Trying To Remove Travis Scott From Its Cover?
Travis Scott is reportedly facing even more backlash and deal losses after his Astroworld Houston concert turned deadly on November 5. Around 50,000 people were in attendance, causing crowd surges that ultimately led to the deaths of 10 fans, including a 9-year-old child. Many others were injured as well, according to USA Today.
Fan videos and accounts from the event show some attempting to stop Scott during his performance due to safety concerns. Now, dozens of lawsuits from those in attendance are going after Scott and Live Nation Entertainment, including one seeking more than $750 million, as NBC News reported. Although some fans and Houston's fire chief Samuel Peña claim Scott could have "absolutely" stopped his performance, the rapper's spokesperson, Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, claims otherwise. "He [Scott] was not responsible for this, but he wants to be responsible for the solution," Rawlings-Blake said, per The Hill. "And he has not stopped grieving for these families. He knows that he is who he is because of his fans. His love for his fans is so deep."
But still, Scott continues to face repercussions to some major deals, and he is reportedly getting pulled from a certain publication.
W Magazine is reportedly in damage control mode
With the fallout from the Astroworld tragedy continuing against rapper Travis Scott and girlfriend Kylie Jenner, W Magazine is reportedly attempting to pull a pending cover photo of the celebrity couple.
According to Page Six, the magazine was expected to debut its cover featuring Scott and Kylie, which was pre-done before the concert tragedy that killed 10 people. The cover included a feature interview with the couple as they await their second child. "W editors have cleared any planned coverage of Travis and Kylie from their website, but the magazine was already printed, and now they are trying to stop the delivery trucks," a source claimed. "In the light of what happened at Astroworld, the interview and cover lines seem inappropriate, to say the least." It isn't the first deal pulled surrounding Travis Scott since the November concert. Nike put their sneaker collaboration with the rapper on hold until further notice, noting via a statement it was done "out of respect." The sneakers were first slated to release in mid-December.
Meanwhile, Scott's girlfriend, reality star Kylie Jenner, is reportedly hiding from the public eye with family in Los Angeles. The Sun claims the star is even avoiding her home due to safety concerns after protesters surrounded Scott's residence.