Is This Famous Magazine Trying To Remove Travis Scott From Its Cover?

Travis Scott is reportedly facing even more backlash and deal losses after his Astroworld Houston concert turned deadly on November 5. Around 50,000 people were in attendance, causing crowd surges that ultimately led to the deaths of 10 fans, including a 9-year-old child. Many others were injured as well, according to USA Today.

Fan videos and accounts from the event show some attempting to stop Scott during his performance due to safety concerns. Now, dozens of lawsuits from those in attendance are going after Scott and Live Nation Entertainment, including one seeking more than $750 million, as NBC News reported. Although some fans and Houston's fire chief Samuel Peña claim Scott could have "absolutely" stopped his performance, the rapper's spokesperson, Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, claims otherwise. "He [Scott] was not responsible for this, but he wants to be responsible for the solution," Rawlings-Blake said, per The Hill. "And he has not stopped grieving for these families. He knows that he is who he is because of his fans. His love for his fans is so deep."

But still, Scott continues to face repercussions to some major deals, and he is reportedly getting pulled from a certain publication.