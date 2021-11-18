Princess Diana's Brother Reveals Why He Rejected The Crown's Major Request

We've never tired of royal gossip, but ever since "The Crown" hit Netflix a few years ago, the royal family seems to be all anyone can talk about. For those who haven't tuned in, "The Crown" is exactly what it sounds like. It is a critically acclaimed drama that chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth from childhood through the '90s. The advent of "The Crown" has sparked renewed interest in royal drama. What was the queen's relationship with Diana really like? Did Prince Phillip really cheat? And what about poor Princess Margaret? All these questions and more are explored in "The Crown," but the one thing that everyone has been consistently curious about is whether or not the royal family tunes in.

Prince Harry has admitted to watching the drama during a 2020 appearance on the "The Late Late Show with James Corden." "Loosely, it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that," he explained. It might be a loose portrayal but it's damn entertaining. So entertaining, in fact, that the queen herself reportedly takes time away from her packed schedule to binge the show. Vanessa Kirby told Harper's Bazaar that Princess Eugenie once let it slip at a party that her grandmother is a major fan.

Does the royal family actually have anything to do with the production of the show, though? Apparently, the producers are in touch every now and then for favor or permission, and occasionally, the family has to put its foot down and say no.