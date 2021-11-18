Who Will Play Prince William On The Crown Season 5?

"The Crown" may not be returning to screens until November 2022, but that's not stopping Netflix from giving us plenty of teases about what's to come in Season 5, including who will be taking on the role of Prince William.

We already know new episodes of "The Crown" could be some of the most controversial yet, with The Sun alleging in August that the late Prince Philip's relationship with Penny Brabourne will be explored in the new episodes, with Brabourne played by British actor Natascha McElhone. "This is a relationship which naturally raised a few eyebrows and sparked quite a few whispers, but Philip and Penny maintained they were just friends," a source claimed, adding, "the highly personal relationship is unlikely to be welcomed as a storyline by her majesty or the rest of the royal family."

Things are set to get so contentious that The Sun reported in November that the royal family's friends have allegedly sought legal advice, with an insider claiming the royals have the right to sue the show should they want to. "This is not direct legal advice given to the queen and her family — they have been made aware of this advice," they claimed.

But while we don't know yet how the royals will feel about Season 5 or if they plan to exercise their legal rights, we do know Netflix is keeping things in the family for the show about the most famous family in the world with a big casting announcement.