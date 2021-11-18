Who Will Play Prince William On The Crown Season 5?
"The Crown" may not be returning to screens until November 2022, but that's not stopping Netflix from giving us plenty of teases about what's to come in Season 5, including who will be taking on the role of Prince William.
We already know new episodes of "The Crown" could be some of the most controversial yet, with The Sun alleging in August that the late Prince Philip's relationship with Penny Brabourne will be explored in the new episodes, with Brabourne played by British actor Natascha McElhone. "This is a relationship which naturally raised a few eyebrows and sparked quite a few whispers, but Philip and Penny maintained they were just friends," a source claimed, adding, "the highly personal relationship is unlikely to be welcomed as a storyline by her majesty or the rest of the royal family."
Things are set to get so contentious that The Sun reported in November that the royal family's friends have allegedly sought legal advice, with an insider claiming the royals have the right to sue the show should they want to. "This is not direct legal advice given to the queen and her family — they have been made aware of this advice," they claimed.
But while we don't know yet how the royals will feel about Season 5 or if they plan to exercise their legal rights, we do know Netflix is keeping things in the family for the show about the most famous family in the world with a big casting announcement.
Dominic West's son in The Crown
Welcome to the family! "The Crown" has revealed that the role of Prince William in season 5 and 6 will be played by someone you probably won't have heard of, but likely will know of. In fact, his dad already has a huge role on the show.
The actor in question is Senan West — the real-life son of actor Dominic West — who will be making his TV debut as Prince Harry's brother in his younger years, per Variety. It's some pretty spot-on casting from Netflix, as Dominic was previously announced to be playing William's dad, Prince Charles, in the upcoming seasons.
Though Senan doesn't have many big acting credits to his name (yet) he does share a passing resemblance to the prince in family shots shared to the Instagram account Dominic and his wife, Catherine FitzGerald, maintain for the castle they own. The 13-year-old will reportedly appear later on in Season 5 and Season 6, starring as a teenage William.
But whether or not William will actually be tuning in to see his doppelgänger remains to be seen. It's thought the grandson of Queen Elizabeth probably won't be too thrilled with the upcoming episodes, as the show is reportedly set to tackle his mom, Princess Diana's, now infamous interview with the BBC's Martin Bashir (via The Sun).
William has made his feelings on the 1995 interview very clear, even calling it "deceitful" in a statement issued back in May.