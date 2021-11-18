Fans Cannot Believe What They Are Seeing With New Video Of Lily James As Pamela Anderson

Lily James, the petite, British actor best known for playing Cinderella in the live-action Disney remake, definitely doesn't seem like an obvious choice to play the famously bodacious, blonde bombshell Pamela Anderson. Or so we thought. As soon as Hulu released the teaser trailer for the upcoming biopic series, "Pam & Tommy," however, fans on the internet went wild. The two-minute teaser shows James' note-perfect impersonation of the iconic sex-symbol, from the sky-high curls to the red one-piece she wore on "Baywatch." Almost as impressive is Sebastian Stan's tattooed and pierced Tommy Lee.

The limited series, which will premiere in February 2022, explores Lee and Anderson's relationship following the release of their stolen sex-tape. The impressive cast also includes Seth Rogen as the guy who stole and sold the tape, as well as A-list names including Taylor Schilling, Nick Offerman, and Andrew Dice-Clay, per Variety. If we weren't excited for this series before, we're definitely hyped about it now — and it's obvious that fans can't get enough of James' transformation.