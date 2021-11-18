Fans Cannot Believe What They Are Seeing With New Video Of Lily James As Pamela Anderson
Lily James, the petite, British actor best known for playing Cinderella in the live-action Disney remake, definitely doesn't seem like an obvious choice to play the famously bodacious, blonde bombshell Pamela Anderson. Or so we thought. As soon as Hulu released the teaser trailer for the upcoming biopic series, "Pam & Tommy," however, fans on the internet went wild. The two-minute teaser shows James' note-perfect impersonation of the iconic sex-symbol, from the sky-high curls to the red one-piece she wore on "Baywatch." Almost as impressive is Sebastian Stan's tattooed and pierced Tommy Lee.
The limited series, which will premiere in February 2022, explores Lee and Anderson's relationship following the release of their stolen sex-tape. The impressive cast also includes Seth Rogen as the guy who stole and sold the tape, as well as A-list names including Taylor Schilling, Nick Offerman, and Andrew Dice-Clay, per Variety. If we weren't excited for this series before, we're definitely hyped about it now — and it's obvious that fans can't get enough of James' transformation.
Lily James is giving perfect 'Baywatch' vibes in 'Pam & Tommy'
In response to the first trailer for "Pam & Tommy," everyone on Twitter was gushing with praise for Lily James as Pamela Anderson, of course, but also for the incredible job done by the hair and makeup team because, whew boy.
"Mind blowing transformations for Lily James and Sebastian Stan here," wrote one user. "Lily James EMBODYING Pamela Anderson. The hair and makeup department definitely is getting paid bc woah now!" wrote another. This Twitter user really spoke for everybody when they wrote, "I take back every giggle that escaped my body when I heard that Lily James was cast as Pamela Anderson." One tweet that has garnered nearly 2,500 likes as of this writing says it all: "Whoever did Lily James' makeup for 'Pam & Tommy' deserves ALL the awards," along with side-by-side images of James as Anderson and the actual Anderson herself.
It's so good, it's making us want to bring back lip liner. (You can keep the skinny eyebrows, though.)