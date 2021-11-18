Meghan Markle Reveals Why She Was Compared To Krusty The Clown
Fans of Meghan Markle may admire her for many reasons that aren't at all related to her looks, however, it's totally understandable why plenty of people would envy her appearance. That includes her fashion choices, her makeup routine, and just about everything to do with her stunning locks. From the widespread praise for her wedding hairdo earned to the beauty of her natural hair, she arguably nails it every time.
So when Meghan sat down for a chat on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," which aired on November 18, it's no surprise her hair stole the show once again. Before the interview even hit screens, celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin took to Instagram to share a clip of what viewers would see. In the caption, he wrote, "SURPRISE! My love on @theellenshow," while also tagging the hairstylist, Jason Low, and the Highbrow Hippie salon.
According to Hello! Magazine, Meghan isn't the only famous person that has benefited from Low's hair expertise, as he's also worked with Bryce Dallas Howard. As for the Highbrow Hippie salon, both Kirsten Dunst and Julia Roberts have trusted the self-care" and "community"-focused establishment with their manes. As for Meghan, it's understandable why she would want to return to get Jason's help for future appearances, especially since one particular hair disaster in the past apparently left her looking like Krusty the Clown.
Meghan wanted to look like another famous actor
Meghan Markle may be a trendsetter these days, however, when she was younger, she wanted to look like someone else who was famous. She revealed that fact to Ellen DeGeneres when the host brought up a book that Meghan had created as a student, and that included a self-portrait. "This is what I looked like," Meghan said, referring to the little girl with hair that was much shorter and curlier than what we see on her now. She added, per People, "And the reason why my hair looked like that then was because I was obsessed with Andie MacDowell in 'Four Weddings and a Funeral.'"
Saying that "all [she] wanted was that perfect little curly haircut" — which was basically a perfectly coiffed puffy bob — her mom took her to the salon to get her hair cut. However, Meghan also joked, "It was as if everyone had forgotten to tell me, 'You have ethnic hair, you are not going to look like Andie MacDowell.'"
In fact, while Meghan originally thought that she looked "amazing," by the time she got to school, her hair wasn't exactly what she envisioned. It also became the target of ridicule by the other students, as she recalled through laughter, "They told me I looked like Krusty the Clown from 'The Simpsons." Well, we think it's safe to say Meghan had the last laugh!