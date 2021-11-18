Meghan Markle Reveals Why She Was Compared To Krusty The Clown

Fans of Meghan Markle may admire her for many reasons that aren't at all related to her looks, however, it's totally understandable why plenty of people would envy her appearance. That includes her fashion choices, her makeup routine, and just about everything to do with her stunning locks. From the widespread praise for her wedding hairdo earned to the beauty of her natural hair, she arguably nails it every time.

So when Meghan sat down for a chat on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," which aired on November 18, it's no surprise her hair stole the show once again. Before the interview even hit screens, celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin took to Instagram to share a clip of what viewers would see. In the caption, he wrote, "SURPRISE! My love on @theellenshow," while also tagging the hairstylist, Jason Low, and the Highbrow Hippie salon.

According to Hello! Magazine, Meghan isn't the only famous person that has benefited from Low's hair expertise, as he's also worked with Bryce Dallas Howard. As for the Highbrow Hippie salon, both Kirsten Dunst and Julia Roberts have trusted the self-care" and "community"-focused establishment with their manes. As for Meghan, it's understandable why she would want to return to get Jason's help for future appearances, especially since one particular hair disaster in the past apparently left her looking like Krusty the Clown.