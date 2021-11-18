Why People Cant Stop Talking About Meghan Markle's Public Squatting
Meghan Markle's November 18 appearance on "Ellen" — her first on a daytime talk show — has the Internet buzzing. Details about the interview are still coming out, but so far we know that Meghan partook in one of Ellen DeGeneres' signature hidden camera pranks. The talk show host has made countless celebrities make fools out of themselves by giving them an earpiece and sending them out in public. There is only one rule when it comes to these pranks: the celeb must do and say whatever DeGeneres tells them. She has made Melissa McCarthy act drugged up and delirious at a dry cleaner and made Harry Styles be uncomfortably friendly with a pizza delivery man. So what did she have in store for the Duchess of Sussex?
Per the clip, DeGeneres sent Meghan out to a vendor fair with one of her writers pretending to be her handler. Both had earpieces and had to follow the host's directions. But it's one thing DeGeneres had Meghan do before she even interacted with anyone that has people talking.
Meghan Markle did a graceful squat — in heels!
When Ellen DeGeneres sent Meghan Markle out in public with one of the show's writers, she instructed the Duchess of Sussex to wait at the stanchions while the writer, who was posing as the duchess' assistant, approached the vendors first. While Meghan was waiting, DeGeneres performed a soundcheck. "Now Meghan, if you can hear me, touch your elbow," she instructed. Meghan complied. "Alright. Touch your nose if you can hear me," she then said. Markle compiled again, eliciting laughter from the show's audience. DeGeneres took it one step further. "Do a squat if you can hear me," she said. Markle took a deep breath and, with a slightly pained look on her face, put her hands on her hips and popped a squat. The audience clapped. And they weren't the only ones who were impressed.
A GIF of Meghan's public squat has been slowly making the rounds on Twitter, with 11 retweets and 48 likes as of this writing. The replies sing nothing but praise for the duchess. "Very graceful in her heels!" exclaimed one, to which someone else replied, "Incredible!" One fan envied Meghan's dexterity, writing, "Omg! I hurt my back just watching." Another fan compared the duchess' squatting skills to those of another Meghan — Megan Thee Stallion. If we were Meghan, we'd take the compliment!