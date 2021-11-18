Why People Cant Stop Talking About Meghan Markle's Public Squatting

Meghan Markle's November 18 appearance on "Ellen" — her first on a daytime talk show — has the Internet buzzing. Details about the interview are still coming out, but so far we know that Meghan partook in one of Ellen DeGeneres' signature hidden camera pranks. The talk show host has made countless celebrities make fools out of themselves by giving them an earpiece and sending them out in public. There is only one rule when it comes to these pranks: the celeb must do and say whatever DeGeneres tells them. She has made Melissa McCarthy act drugged up and delirious at a dry cleaner and made Harry Styles be uncomfortably friendly with a pizza delivery man. So what did she have in store for the Duchess of Sussex?

Per the clip, DeGeneres sent Meghan out to a vendor fair with one of her writers pretending to be her handler. Both had earpieces and had to follow the host's directions. But it's one thing DeGeneres had Meghan do before she even interacted with anyone that has people talking.