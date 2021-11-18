Meghan Markle And Ellen DeGeneres' Prank Is So Awkward Twitter Can't Stand It

Ellen DeGeneres is known for her comedy, her dancing, and her hidden camera pranks. Her signature celebrity prank is to put them into a situation with an earpiece in their ear. Through the earpiece, Ellen gives them instructions, and they agree to do whatever she says. The segments always end with stars embarrassing themselves in front of strangers. The first victim was Dennis Quaid. DeGeneres called AAA for him and had him break down in tears over his broken-down Mercedes. "Why me, God?!" she made him scream into the air. She also had him open the trunk to reveal a man tied up in it — whom Quaid did not know was there.

When it was Bruno Mars' turn, she sent a nurse to his dressing room and had him feign an illness. She also had him fake cry, with the nurse stopping what she was doing to pat him on the shoulder, after which he suddenly felt better. As we said, DeGeneres knows her pranks!

Now that "Ellen" is in its final season, DeGeneres has to get the rest of her pranks off her bucket list. And as of November 18, she can finally check off Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, who made a surprise appearance on the show.