Meghan Markle And Ellen DeGeneres' Prank Is So Awkward Twitter Can't Stand It
Ellen DeGeneres is known for her comedy, her dancing, and her hidden camera pranks. Her signature celebrity prank is to put them into a situation with an earpiece in their ear. Through the earpiece, Ellen gives them instructions, and they agree to do whatever she says. The segments always end with stars embarrassing themselves in front of strangers. The first victim was Dennis Quaid. DeGeneres called AAA for him and had him break down in tears over his broken-down Mercedes. "Why me, God?!" she made him scream into the air. She also had him open the trunk to reveal a man tied up in it — whom Quaid did not know was there.
When it was Bruno Mars' turn, she sent a nurse to his dressing room and had him feign an illness. She also had him fake cry, with the nurse stopping what she was doing to pat him on the shoulder, after which he suddenly felt better. As we said, DeGeneres knows her pranks!
Now that "Ellen" is in its final season, DeGeneres has to get the rest of her pranks off her bucket list. And as of November 18, she can finally check off Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, who made a surprise appearance on the show.
Meghan agreed to be Ellen's puppet
Ellen DeGeneres sent Meghan Markle to a vendor fair with one of the show's writers posing as Meghan's handler. Both of them wore earpieces and had to do whatever the host told them to, with the writer first approaching the vendors and telling them Meghan was approaching and wanted to be treated like a normal person. Then Meghan came and immediately started acting a fool. "I haven't been shopping in a while. I love it and I miss it," she manically told one vendor, per DeGeneres' instructions. "I love it!" she repeatedly exclaimed. "Can I touch things?" she asked another vendor before running her hands over a bunch of crystals like an out-of-control child. "I have healing powers," she then said. Of course, DeGeneres was the one pulling all the strings.
DeGeneres then had Meghan approach a cookie vendor and tell her a joke. "Why did the elephant put his trunk in the cookie jar?" she asked. However, DeGeneres did not reveal the punchline, leading to an awkward standoff of sorts between the duchess and the vendor. "Do you get it?" Meghan asked. "Ohhhh," replied the vendor, seemingly pretending to humor her. The vendor then gave her a cookie, which DeGeneres told her to eat like a chipmunk. The vendor tried to hold back laughter.
Of course, Twitter had a lot of thoughts. "I swear I laughed to TEARS during Meghan's prank, I almost forgot how funny she is," one person gushed. Another commenter wrote alongside a clown emoji, "No comment," while someone else penned, "I'm proper cringing."