What Meghan Markle Was Supposedly Like Behind The Scenes Of The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Meghan Markle is arguably one of the most polarizing figures out there. Since tying the knot with Prince Harry in 2018, the Duchess of Sussex has come under constant fire from the media. From Piers Morgan to Thomas Markle Sr., Meghan has been accused of every offense in the book imaginable — from supposedly "ghosting" the British commentator to her family's accusations she ditched them to alleged claims of bullying within the royal family (allegations which were ultimately "rescinded," per Fox News), a lot has happened.
Despite such, Meghan has received an outpouring of support from her former "Suits" co-stars — the show from which she initially rose to fame — and a number of other celebrities. In fact, legendary tennis player Serena Williams penned a touching tribute to Meghan on Twitter in March, writing, "Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life – and leads by example – with empathy and compassion," and further added, "She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she experienced."
Now, almost two years since the bullying allegations, Meghan has made herself a new life alongside Prince Harry across the pond in Southern California. Soaking in all that life has to offer (sans British media), Meghan even made a surprise appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" — and one insider is revealing how she supposedly conducted herself behind the scenes.
Meghan Markle was a 'fun' presence at the show
Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," which is set to air in full on November 18. It was an appearance that certainly came out of left field, but it's one that reportedly left not only fans but also crew members behind with positive memories regarding the Duchess of Sussex.
According to Page Six, an insider took note of Meghan's positive energy, telling the outlet Meghan "was incredibly relaxed and fun and showed a whole different side to herself" and made the "audience [laugh] a lot." It was a very welcome surprise to Ellen's faithful fans, all of whom "didn't know she was [a] guest until she walked out and they went wild." Furthermore, the source added that the duchess was "so normal and sweet" and "said thank you to everybody behind the scenes."
This isn't the first time, however, that Meghan has received high marks backstage. Patrick J. Adams, who played Meghan's love interest, Mike Ross, on the USA Network series "Suits," passionately defended the duchess amidst her bullying allegations at the hands of royal staffers. In a Twitter rant, he stated, "Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits" and called her "an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family." He further noted, "She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued."