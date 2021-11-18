What Meghan Markle Was Supposedly Like Behind The Scenes Of The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Meghan Markle is arguably one of the most polarizing figures out there. Since tying the knot with Prince Harry in 2018, the Duchess of Sussex has come under constant fire from the media. From Piers Morgan to Thomas Markle Sr., Meghan has been accused of every offense in the book imaginable — from supposedly "ghosting" the British commentator to her family's accusations she ditched them to alleged claims of bullying within the royal family (allegations which were ultimately "rescinded," per Fox News), a lot has happened.

Despite such, Meghan has received an outpouring of support from her former "Suits" co-stars — the show from which she initially rose to fame — and a number of other celebrities. In fact, legendary tennis player Serena Williams penned a touching tribute to Meghan on Twitter in March, writing, "Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life – and leads by example – with empathy and compassion," and further added, "She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she experienced."

Now, almost two years since the bullying allegations, Meghan has made herself a new life alongside Prince Harry across the pond in Southern California. Soaking in all that life has to offer (sans British media), Meghan even made a surprise appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" — and one insider is revealing how she supposedly conducted herself behind the scenes.