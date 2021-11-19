Who Is Bobby Flay's Mystery New Girlfriend?

Bobby Flay had been married three times before he started dating his girlfriend Heléne Yorke in 2016. The celebrity chef was very public about his relationship with the "The Other Two" actor and announced their relationship during an episode of his show "Beat Bobby Flay," per Closer Weekly. "So I'm going to let you in on a little secret. Last season I went to a [New York] Knicks game and I met Heléne. Now we kind of date," he revealed. Throughout their relationship, Flay often posted Yorke on his Instagram page as frequented sporting events in New York. "One year later ... could not smile and laugh more in a 12 month span," he wrote in the caption of an Instagram snap that saw the two nestled together at Madison Square Garden.

Eventually, the romance between the chef and actor fizzled and the two parted ways. Once again, Flay made the announcement on an episode of his hit cooking show. In a 2019 episode of "Beat Bobby Flay," Fran Drescher appeared as a guest judge and grilled Flay about his relationship status. "What's your situation? You're not wearing a wedding ring. You have a girlfriend?" Drescher asked (via People). Flay came clean about the breakup. "I'm very single ... She kicked me to the curb," he responded.

While appearing as a guest on "Today with Hoda and Jenna," Flay dropped clues that he had a new girlfriend, but would not confirm who she was. The next month, he made his first public appearance with the mystery woman.