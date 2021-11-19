Mickey Guyton's 9-Month-Old Son Is Being Sent To The ICU. Here's What We Know

On November 18, Mickey Guyton's 9-month-old son, Grayson, had to be rushed to the hospital and sent to the ICU after suffering from unexpected symptoms, the country star shared on her Twitter. Guyton explained that Grayson's condition was still unknown and used the space to ask fans to send prayers for her baby. "I normally don't do this but my son is being sent to the icu. The doctors don't know what's wrong. Please please pray," she asked her 172,400 followers.

The following day, Guyton took to Twitter once again to update everyone on how Grayson was doing. "He's not in the clear but he's on the mend. Thank you for your prayers. I will update y'all as soon as I am able. Thank you thank you thank you for your love and support," she wrote on October 19, pairing the message with a black-and-white photo of her husband, Grant Savoy, holding Grayson in his arms. The surroundings indicate the family is still at the hospital.

It appears that Grayson had been in seemingly good health when he fell ill. Just a day before having to rush him to the hospital, Guyton uploaded an upbeat Instagram video, suggesting her son's symptoms advanced rapidly and unexpectedly over the course of a day. Similarly, Guyton shared a photo of Grayson dressed as an astronaut for Halloween on Instagram and there seemed to be no indication of health concerns.