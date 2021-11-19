Sandra Lee's Relationship With Ben Youcef Is Completely Different Than Any Other One Before

Sandra Lee is a household name these days, famously known for her Food Network cooking show, "Semi-Homemade Cooking." She has also penned a number of cooking books, all centering on her easy cooking concept of using 70% pre-made, store-bought ingredients and 30% fresh, as per People. The "Made From Scratch" memoirist has also often been in the spotlight regarding her relationship with former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, which ended in the fall of 2019 after 14 years, according to Today.

Lee and Cuomo's breakup came as a shock to the public, given the fairy-tale-on-paper nature of their relationship. After sexual harassment charges against Cuomo emerged in their final years together, Lee remained tight-lipped when speaking to reporters, leading many to wonder if the charges had anything to do with their split, as per the New York Post. However, this would remain a mystery as even a year after they parted ways, Lee only had positive things to say about her ex. "We share a home, we share children, we share friendship," the television star told Today in 2020, adding, "I will protect him and be there for him until the day I die."

While Cuomo and Lee share a healthy, post-split relationship, it seems that the Food Network star has completely moved on romantically and found a new beau. Her budding relationship with actor Ben Youcef has made headlines and is reportedly different than any other relationship that came before (in a good way!).