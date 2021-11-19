Sandra Lee's Relationship With Ben Youcef Is Completely Different Than Any Other One Before
Sandra Lee is a household name these days, famously known for her Food Network cooking show, "Semi-Homemade Cooking." She has also penned a number of cooking books, all centering on her easy cooking concept of using 70% pre-made, store-bought ingredients and 30% fresh, as per People. The "Made From Scratch" memoirist has also often been in the spotlight regarding her relationship with former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, which ended in the fall of 2019 after 14 years, according to Today.
Lee and Cuomo's breakup came as a shock to the public, given the fairy-tale-on-paper nature of their relationship. After sexual harassment charges against Cuomo emerged in their final years together, Lee remained tight-lipped when speaking to reporters, leading many to wonder if the charges had anything to do with their split, as per the New York Post. However, this would remain a mystery as even a year after they parted ways, Lee only had positive things to say about her ex. "We share a home, we share children, we share friendship," the television star told Today in 2020, adding, "I will protect him and be there for him until the day I die."
While Cuomo and Lee share a healthy, post-split relationship, it seems that the Food Network star has completely moved on romantically and found a new beau. Her budding relationship with actor Ben Youcef has made headlines and is reportedly different than any other relationship that came before (in a good way!).
Sandra Lee and Ben Youcef have an 'undeniable connection'
Sources close to Sandra Lee and her new love interest, Ben Youcef, told People that the two have been "inseparable" since meeting back in March. It seems that "Sandrew" (the moniker given to Lee and her former partner, Andrew Cuomo) has been officially replaced with "Bendra." The source gushed about how close Lee and Youcef were becoming, telling People that "It's almost like a first love for both of them." How sweet is that?
While the source also mentioned that the love birds are "taking things slowly and enjoying getting to know each other," the two formed an "undeniable connection" very early on in their relationship and Youcef has "become [Sandra's] friend and loving confidante quickly." It may have taken Lee a couple of years to get over her ex, but according to the source, "she wanted to be sure she could make herself happy and to heal before she brought someone in her life."
As the television personality's new relationship becomes a public topic of interest, many have understandably wondered who Youcef is. According to Arab News, the actor is originally from Algiers and is known for his roles in a few popular U.S. crime dramas, including "Law & Order," "CSI: NY," and "NCIS: LA and Chicago PD." Youcef's career began in London where he worked as a theater actor. He has two children of his own and, similar to Lee, also recently left a long-term relationship in 2020.