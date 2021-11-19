How Much Was Rapper Young Dolph Worth When He Died?
Beloved rapper Young Dolph was tragically shot and killed in Memphis, Tennessee, on November 17, according to Fox13 Memphis. The shooting took place at a bakery called Makeda's Butter Cookies, of which Young Dolph was a frequent visitor. Two shooters were reportedly spotted on the scene, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing as of this writing.
The "Talking to My Scale" artist's death came as a shock for his countless fans, and locals paid their respects with a memorial set up in the bakery's parking lot. Visitors have dropped off flowers, cards, stuffed animals, and other tokens of tribute. The rapper's talent agency, APA, also gave a statement shortly following his death, as reported by Variety. It read in part, "The world has lost an icon, a great man and beloved artist who has been taken too soon ... Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this most difficult time."
Young Dolph was famous for his 2020 album "Rich Slave," among his many other productions. He was killed at the height of his career, leaving behind an impressive net worth on the rise.
Money wasn't everything to Young Dolph
Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was more than a rapper — he was also a producer and recording artist who founded the record label Paper Route Empire. In 2016, the artist released his first studio album to the world, entitled "King of Memphis," which went on to hit the number five spot on the US Rap Chart as well as the 49th position on the Billboard 200 chart, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Young Dolph's career took off after this, and he went on to release six more studio albums and dozens of singles. The culmination of his skyrocketed popularity was a net worth of $3 million at the time of his premature death.
Despite the rapper's multi-millionaire status, money was never his motivation, which he revealed in a 2014 interview with Vice. He told the publication that he came from "the streets" and had to work for everything he built over the course of his career. When he started attracting attention for music, Young Dolph said he would throw money back at his crowds in thanks. "It ain't about the money, nothing," he commented, adding that his motivation came from knowing he owed his success to his own sweat and blood. One of his secrets to success was knowing how to manage his money. He told Vice, "If you don't know how to manage money, how're you gonna make more money?"
Sadly, the world will never get to see what else Young Dolph had set out to accomplish.