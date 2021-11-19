How Much Was Rapper Young Dolph Worth When He Died?

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was more than a rapper — he was also a producer and recording artist who founded the record label Paper Route Empire. In 2016, the artist released his first studio album to the world, entitled "King of Memphis," which went on to hit the number five spot on the US Rap Chart as well as the 49th position on the Billboard 200 chart, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Young Dolph's career took off after this, and he went on to release six more studio albums and dozens of singles. The culmination of his skyrocketed popularity was a net worth of $3 million at the time of his premature death.

Despite the rapper's multi-millionaire status, money was never his motivation, which he revealed in a 2014 interview with Vice. He told the publication that he came from "the streets" and had to work for everything he built over the course of his career. When he started attracting attention for music, Young Dolph said he would throw money back at his crowds in thanks. "It ain't about the money, nothing," he commented, adding that his motivation came from knowing he owed his success to his own sweat and blood. One of his secrets to success was knowing how to manage his money. He told Vice, "If you don't know how to manage money, how're you gonna make more money?"

Sadly, the world will never get to see what else Young Dolph had set out to accomplish.