The Tragic Death Of Rapper Young Dolph

Rapper Young Dolph, aka Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., died on November 17, at 36 years old. According to TMZ, Young Dolph was fatally shot in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, outside a cookie shop called Makeda's Butter Cookies, a local staple where he frequented. Young Dolph was there buying cookies for his mother, The Sun reported. Maurice Hill, the owner of Makeda's Butter Cookies, told FOX13 that his employees saw Young Dolph walk into the store early afternoon to buy cookies when someone drove up, shot, and killed him.

"This shooting is another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide," the Memphis Police Department tweeted about the tragic news. "Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence."

Some might not know Young Dolph was related to beloved late rapper Juice WRLD, who died due to a drug overdose in 2019. "Just found out Young Dolph was the cousin of Juice Wrld, RIP man fr hope his family and friends are alright," a fan tweeted. Of course, More fans and celebrities are also collectively expressing their shock and are mourning the "The King of Memphis'" death on social media.