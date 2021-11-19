Prince Albert Reveals Concerning News About Princess Charlene
Things have not been easy for Princess Charlene of Monaco. After all, she spent several months in South Africa away from her family, including her husband Prince Albert and their two children, Jacques and Gabriella, when she had to undergo surgery from an ear-nose-throat infection, per Hello! Magazine. Although the source of her infection was not quite clear, Charlene is a former Olympic swimmer and had spent many years competitively training in a pool.
However, palace officials in Monaco released a statement in September that suggested Charlene was doing just fine post-operation by saying, "Her Highness is followed closely by her medical team, which confirms her medical state is reassuring." Although Charlene finally returned home to Monaco with her husband and their two children in early November, Albert has just announced some concerning news about his wife again. And he has even been forced to set the record straight about the state of their marriage.
Princess Charlene 'realized she needed help'
Only 11 days after Princess Charlene returned home to Monaco after her unscheduled and extended stay in South Africa for her treatment and surgery, Prince Albert announced to People on November 18 she has entered a treatment facility. Albert confirmed the decision got made by Charlene herself when "she realized she needed help" during a family meeting. He said she appeared to suffer from "exhaustion, both emotional and physical," and that she had lost weight. Albert also made a point to state that Charlene's treatment has nothing do to with speculative rumors. "I'm probably going to say this several times, but this has nothing to do with our relationship. I want to make that very clear," he said. "These are not problems within our relationship; not with the relationship between a husband and wife. It's of a different nature."
This isn't the first time critics have questioned exactly what might be going on behind closed doors between Albert and Charlene, especially after their seemingly uncomfortable interview with CBS News back in 2012, one year after their wedding. When asked how married life was treating them, Albert said, "I can't speak for Charlene, but she will be able to answer you. But we're having a wonderful time," only for his wife to respond bluntly with, "Great. I recommend it."
Whatever is going on, we wish the best for Princess Charlene, who will "spend a minimum of several weeks" in the facility, as People noted.