Prince Albert Reveals Concerning News About Princess Charlene

Only 11 days after Princess Charlene returned home to Monaco after her unscheduled and extended stay in South Africa for her treatment and surgery, Prince Albert announced to People on November 18 she has entered a treatment facility. Albert confirmed the decision got made by Charlene herself when "she realized she needed help" during a family meeting. He said she appeared to suffer from "exhaustion, both emotional and physical," and that she had lost weight. Albert also made a point to state that Charlene's treatment has nothing do to with speculative rumors. "I'm probably going to say this several times, but this has nothing to do with our relationship. I want to make that very clear," he said. "These are not problems within our relationship; not with the relationship between a husband and wife. It's of a different nature."

This isn't the first time critics have questioned exactly what might be going on behind closed doors between Albert and Charlene, especially after their seemingly uncomfortable interview with CBS News back in 2012, one year after their wedding. When asked how married life was treating them, Albert said, "I can't speak for Charlene, but she will be able to answer you. But we're having a wonderful time," only for his wife to respond bluntly with, "Great. I recommend it."

Whatever is going on, we wish the best for Princess Charlene, who will "spend a minimum of several weeks" in the facility, as People noted.