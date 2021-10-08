Is Princess Charlene Finally Going To Return To Monaco?

Princess Charlene of Monaco is one step closer to returning home to Monaco. The royal has been in South Africa since May after falling ill with an ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection, which has prohibited her from traveling by air, according to Hello! The palace confirmed, via U.K. Express, that Charlene's illness got progressively worse in September and she had to be hospitalized after collapsing in her home. The on-going illness has meant that Charlene has been separated from her husband, Prince Albert, and their 6-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, for the past several months.

Of course, Charlene's extended stay in her home country caused speculation of problems about her and Albert's marriage. The prince and the palace have denied the rumors and said to RMC Radio that Charlene's situation has been made complicated "because she has suffered different [health] problems" (via The Daily Mail). However, it seems like Charlene's extended stay in South Africa will be coming to an end very soon. Find out what she's done to expedite the process.