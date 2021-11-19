LeAnn Rimes Has Finally Conquered This Unique 'Terror'

Country singer LeAnn Rimes first caught the attention of many after the release of her debut single "Blue" and has since morphed into an award-winning international star. At just 14 years old, the "Can't Fight The Moonlight" hitmaker became the youngest singer to win a Grammy Award in 1997.

Over 25 years into her long career, Rimes still releases music and is gearing up for the release of her 15th studio album, "God's Work." During an interview with Fox News, the "Northern Lights" actor discussed the upcoming record. "It is a bit of an inspirational record. I actually have 'God's Work' tattooed on my arm because I do believe that we are all a part of that and here to put down the doctrine and our own beliefs of duality and our differences and actually love one another and create a new world," she explained, adding, "That really is what the record is about."

As fans wait for Rimes to put the finishing touches on her new album, she recently shared with her Instagram followers that she finally got over one of her fears. But, what was it?