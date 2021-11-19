LeAnn Rimes Has Finally Conquered This Unique 'Terror'
Country singer LeAnn Rimes first caught the attention of many after the release of her debut single "Blue" and has since morphed into an award-winning international star. At just 14 years old, the "Can't Fight The Moonlight" hitmaker became the youngest singer to win a Grammy Award in 1997.
Over 25 years into her long career, Rimes still releases music and is gearing up for the release of her 15th studio album, "God's Work." During an interview with Fox News, the "Northern Lights" actor discussed the upcoming record. "It is a bit of an inspirational record. I actually have 'God's Work' tattooed on my arm because I do believe that we are all a part of that and here to put down the doctrine and our own beliefs of duality and our differences and actually love one another and create a new world," she explained, adding, "That really is what the record is about."
As fans wait for Rimes to put the finishing touches on her new album, she recently shared with her Instagram followers that she finally got over one of her fears. But, what was it?
LeAnn Rimes 'had a deep fear of cold water'
On November 18, LeAnn Rimes took to Instagram to share something personal. The "How Do I Live" hitmaker revealed she's "had a deep fear of cold water" since she can remember, expressing she has "a real terror that arises within me as soon as the cold hits my body." Rimes shared a video clip of herself filling up a freezing cold bath outdoors with ice cubes as well as the moment of her sitting inside the tub. "Something got into me recently and I decided to not only take the plunge (pun intended), but actually, consciously schedule a time and pay for someone to whip together a bath, full of ice, in our backyard for me to submerge myself in," she explained. The Grammy Award winner bravely laid in the tub for a small period of time and noted it was a "life-changing experience."
Rimes continued: "I also convinced Eddie [her husband] to join in on my little exploration and since he used to take ice baths when he played football, he 100% didn't think I would go through with it. He didn't really want to go through with it either because he knows how painful ice baths can be. So, I know, secretly, he was hoping I would back out." At the end of the clip, Rimes warmed herself up by exercising in what looked to be her back garden.
Now LeAnn can accomplish her next pursuit, aka her "Home for the Holidays" tour, which kicks off in December.