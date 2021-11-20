How Lady Gaga Really Acheived Her House Of Gucci Transformation

Lady Gaga takes her craft incredibly seriously. In fact, in her role as Patrizia Reggiani in the film "House of Gucci," the chart-topper said that she refused to break character, even when she wasn't in front of the cameras. For British Vogue's December cover story, Gaga revealed, "I lived as her [Reggiani] for a year and a half. And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that. I never broke. I stayed with her." If that weren't enough, Gaga also said that she didn't want to meet Reggiani, the woman who was convicted of hiring someone to murder her husband, fashion heir Maurizio Gucci, because she didn't want to cloud her judgement of who she really was, and the reason why she spent time behind bars for her crime. "I didn't wanna meet her because I could tell very quickly that this woman wanted to be glorified for this murder, and she wanted to be remembered as this criminal. I didn't wanna collude with something that I don't believe in. You know, she did have her husband murdered," Gaga told "Good Morning America."

But if there's one thing that Lady Gaga did do for her role, it was completely transform herself like she's never done before. And it doesn't sound like Gaga had any regrets over it, either.