How Lady Gaga Really Acheived Her House Of Gucci Transformation
Lady Gaga takes her craft incredibly seriously. In fact, in her role as Patrizia Reggiani in the film "House of Gucci," the chart-topper said that she refused to break character, even when she wasn't in front of the cameras. For British Vogue's December cover story, Gaga revealed, "I lived as her [Reggiani] for a year and a half. And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that. I never broke. I stayed with her." If that weren't enough, Gaga also said that she didn't want to meet Reggiani, the woman who was convicted of hiring someone to murder her husband, fashion heir Maurizio Gucci, because she didn't want to cloud her judgement of who she really was, and the reason why she spent time behind bars for her crime. "I didn't wanna meet her because I could tell very quickly that this woman wanted to be glorified for this murder, and she wanted to be remembered as this criminal. I didn't wanna collude with something that I don't believe in. You know, she did have her husband murdered," Gaga told "Good Morning America."
But if there's one thing that Lady Gaga did do for her role, it was completely transform herself like she's never done before. And it doesn't sound like Gaga had any regrets over it, either.
Inside Lady Gaga's Italian makeover
Lady Gaga knew that in order to play Patrizia Reggiani, she had to act like her, speak like her, and certainly look like her, too. She did what perhaps any good Italian grandchild would do, and that's load up on bread and pasta to gain weight, much to the delight of 'nonnas' and 'nonnis' throughout Italy. She told The Hollywood Reporter, "We had as much food as we possibly could have on the table to celebrate the good fortune that came from hard work and elbow grease."
Lady Gaga also wanted to make sure that she understood what it meant to be an Italian from Milan and not an Italian-American from Brooklyn. She explained, "I worked a lot on digging into my ancestry and kind of reversing the car, reverse assimilation. How do I get out of the Italian American thing and get myself into what it means to be an Italian woman?"
As another Italian big screen bombshell, Sophia Loren, once said, "Everything you see I owe to spaghetti" (per HuffPost). And to that, we say, "Buon appetito."