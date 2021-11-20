Jeremy Renner Speaks Out About Past Allegations Of Abuse Made By Ex-Wife
Because Marvel's "Avengers" made him a global star, Jeremy Renner's career has continued to rise. As an extension of his superhero persona, Renner is currently promoting the "Hawkeye" series, which drops on Disney+ ahead of Thanksgiving, and he also stars in Taylor Sheridan's "Mayor of Kingstown" with Kyle Chandler on Paramount+. However allegations of child abuse and domestic abuse by his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco follow him like a dark cloud.
Renner and Pacheco married in January 2014, but split up before their first anniversary. The couple shares daughter Ava, and Renner pays $30,000 a month in child support, per US Weekly. In 2019, TMZ reported Pacheco accused Renner of plotting to kill her and court documents indicated that her life and Ava's life were at risk. The dark details of Pacheco's claims shocked fans and almost caused Disney to fire Renner from the "Avengers" franchise. Fans of the "Captain America: Civil War" actor might not know that Renner earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in 2008 for "The Hurt Locker," which follows an explosive disposal team in Iraq. Renner also received an Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actor for 2010's "The Town."
In an interview with Men's Health, Renner said he spent part of the pandemic lockdown at his Nevada ranch with daughter Ava, revealing that this time helped many shift focus to prioritize family over career. "I live my life by that... I've been doing this for so long." But what did he have to say about his ex-wife's past allegations of abuse?
Jeremy Renner said responding to abuse claims 'only empowers it'
Jeremy Renner dismissed abuse claims made by his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco in an interview with Men's Health. The "Hawkeye" star again denied Pacheco's allegations saying, "I don't respond publicly or privately to nonsense." Renner added, "It only empowers it. . . If you respond to it, you give it gas. I don't fuel s*** fires. I just don't do it. I refuse to." Unlike Renner, his ex-wife seems more than willing to talk to the media about their situation and took Renner back to court in 2020 for child support, per InTouch Weekly.
After Pacheco's abuse allegations came to light in 2019, TMZ noted that Renner denied the claims in court, even submitting to "random drug testing," all which came back negative. The "Bourne Legacy" star even hired a mental health professional who supervised visits with his daughter Ava to prove he was "sober" and "capable." In 2020, a spokesperson for Renner told Page Six, "The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy... It's important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni's declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind."
If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.