Jeremy Renner Speaks Out About Past Allegations Of Abuse Made By Ex-Wife

Because Marvel's "Avengers" made him a global star, Jeremy Renner's career has continued to rise. As an extension of his superhero persona, Renner is currently promoting the "Hawkeye" series, which drops on Disney+ ahead of Thanksgiving, and he also stars in Taylor Sheridan's "Mayor of Kingstown" with Kyle Chandler on Paramount+. However allegations of child abuse and domestic abuse by his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco follow him like a dark cloud.

Renner and Pacheco married in January 2014, but split up before their first anniversary. The couple shares daughter Ava, and Renner pays $30,000 a month in child support, per US Weekly. In 2019, TMZ reported Pacheco accused Renner of plotting to kill her and court documents indicated that her life and Ava's life were at risk. The dark details of Pacheco's claims shocked fans and almost caused Disney to fire Renner from the "Avengers" franchise. Fans of the "Captain America: Civil War" actor might not know that Renner earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in 2008 for "The Hurt Locker," which follows an explosive disposal team in Iraq. Renner also received an Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actor for 2010's "The Town."

In an interview with Men's Health, Renner said he spent part of the pandemic lockdown at his Nevada ranch with daughter Ava, revealing that this time helped many shift focus to prioritize family over career. "I live my life by that... I've been doing this for so long." But what did he have to say about his ex-wife's past allegations of abuse?