The Real Reason Megan Thee Stallion Dropped Out Of Her AMA Performance With BTS
Millions of music fans were looking forward to watching Megan Thee Stallion and BTS serve up a "MIC Drop" moment at the American Music Awards. Unfortunately, the "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker will no longer be on hand to help the boy band spice up their single, "Butter," with a splash of her Hottie Sauce. Megan was set to take the stage with J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V on November 21 at the AMAs, but just one day before the event, she tweeted that she would be unable to attend Her absence will also deny viewers an opportunity to see her reunite with her "WAP" collaborator Cardi B, who is hosting the award show, per ABC.
Megan has a shot at taking home an AMA in three categories: Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist, Favorite Trending Song (for her single "Body"), and Favorite Hip-Hop Album (for her record "Good News"). As for BTS, they are up for Artist of the Year and Favorite Pop Duo or Group. The band's original version of "Butter" also earned them a nomination for Favorite Pop Song, proving they can compete against the best in the music biz without their "Hot Girl Coach."
But Hotties and ARMY members alike wanted to see Megan and BTS perform the "Butter" remix live, and the rapper's inability to be at the AMAs even had some fans calling for the show to be postponed. Others took to Twitter to express their concern for Megan's wellbeing.
Megan Thee Stallion is skipping the AMAs due to a 'personal matter'
When Megan Thee Stallion attends an award show, chances are high that she'll do something unforgettable, so it's understandable that fans were disappointed by her American Music Awards announcement. However, it sounds like she had a good reason for pulling out at the last minute. "Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend," she tweeted, adding, "I'm so sad!"
Megan did not share any further details about what came up, but she did blunt her bad news a bit by letting her fans know that their chances of seeing her sing live with BTS have nott completely melted. "I really can't wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!" she wrote.
The "Butter" remix treated the Billboard Songs of the Summer chart like a pancake stack by topping it for weeks, but Megan actually had to go to war with her label to get the hit released. "My label was just like, 'Oh, we don't like the song, so you're not putting it out,'" she recalled in a September Evening Standard interview. "I'm like, 'Oh hell no. I prayed on this, I manifested this and I'm not going to let anything get in the way of it.'" We are guessing she'll fight just as hard to get on the stage with BTS as soon as she can.