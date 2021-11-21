The Real Reason Megan Thee Stallion Dropped Out Of Her AMA Performance With BTS

Millions of music fans were looking forward to watching Megan Thee Stallion and BTS serve up a "MIC Drop" moment at the American Music Awards. Unfortunately, the "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker will no longer be on hand to help the boy band spice up their single, "Butter," with a splash of her Hottie Sauce. Megan was set to take the stage with J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V on November 21 at the AMAs, but just one day before the event, she tweeted that she would be unable to attend Her absence will also deny viewers an opportunity to see her reunite with her "WAP" collaborator Cardi B, who is hosting the award show, per ABC.

Megan has a shot at taking home an AMA in three categories: Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist, Favorite Trending Song (for her single "Body"), and Favorite Hip-Hop Album (for her record "Good News"). As for BTS, they are up for Artist of the Year and Favorite Pop Duo or Group. The band's original version of "Butter" also earned them a nomination for Favorite Pop Song, proving they can compete against the best in the music biz without their "Hot Girl Coach."

But Hotties and ARMY members alike wanted to see Megan and BTS perform the "Butter" remix live, and the rapper's inability to be at the AMAs even had some fans calling for the show to be postponed. Others took to Twitter to express their concern for Megan's wellbeing.