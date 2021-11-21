Jennifer Lopez's AMAs Performance Had Fans Seriously Disappointed

Jennifer Lopez aka JLo is often praised for being a triple threat. Acting, dancing, and singing. She does it all... or does she?

Lopez snagged her first big acting gig when she landed the role of Selena Quintanilla in the hit movie, "Selena." There was only one caveat in the stellar performance — she didn't actually sing. As reported by PopSugar, Lopez lip-synched along to the late singer's voice. All lip-syncing aside, however, Lopez later told Billboard in 2005 that taking on the famous role helped instill a newfound sense of confidence in herself. "[The movie] made me realize, 'Don't neglect parts of yourself and let people put you in a box because you're an actress. You can do this, and you can also do that,'" she explained. "Life is short, and you don't know what's going to happen. Go for your dreams and don't let anyone hold you back."

But on the heels of her 2021 American Music Awards performance, many viewers couldn't help but wonder... is Lopez up to her old lip-syncing ways again? The resounding answer from the almighty Twittersphere might surprise you.