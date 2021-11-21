Cardi B's Performance As The AMAs Host Leaves Twitter Completely Divided

On November 21, the American Music Awards (AMAs) aired live on ABC. The award show — in which winners are determined solely by fan vote, per The Hollywood Reporter — was hosted by Cardi B. The rapper joins a long list of hip-hop and rap artists who have helmed the show, but is only the second female to do so, reported Billboard. Though there haven't been many female rapper hosts, the show has had a long list of Black female hosts. Cardi B becomes the fifth consecutive Black female host, following Tracee Ellis Ross (who hosted for two years in a row), Ciara, and Taraji P. Henson.

And while Cardi B is a huge name in the music industry, coming off two back-to-back number one singles — "WAP" and "Up" — she hasn't yet gotten her feet under her for hosting. The AMAs were her first-ever hosting gig, so there was some interest in how she would do in charge of an award show. In an interview with Variety, Cardi B talked about her goals for heading the ceremony. "I'm just going to be myself ... There are going to be certain things that I read on the teleprompter but I'm just going to freestyle it because I don't like feeling like I'm talking like a robot."

It seems as if she has followed through with that plan, but has it been a hit with the fans?