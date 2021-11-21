Cardi B's Performance As The AMAs Host Leaves Twitter Completely Divided
On November 21, the American Music Awards (AMAs) aired live on ABC. The award show — in which winners are determined solely by fan vote, per The Hollywood Reporter — was hosted by Cardi B. The rapper joins a long list of hip-hop and rap artists who have helmed the show, but is only the second female to do so, reported Billboard. Though there haven't been many female rapper hosts, the show has had a long list of Black female hosts. Cardi B becomes the fifth consecutive Black female host, following Tracee Ellis Ross (who hosted for two years in a row), Ciara, and Taraji P. Henson.
And while Cardi B is a huge name in the music industry, coming off two back-to-back number one singles — "WAP" and "Up" — she hasn't yet gotten her feet under her for hosting. The AMAs were her first-ever hosting gig, so there was some interest in how she would do in charge of an award show. In an interview with Variety, Cardi B talked about her goals for heading the ceremony. "I'm just going to be myself ... There are going to be certain things that I read on the teleprompter but I'm just going to freestyle it because I don't like feeling like I'm talking like a robot."
It seems as if she has followed through with that plan, but has it been a hit with the fans?
Twitter seems to be divided on Cardi B's performance
Cardi B has certainly made an impression during her first-ever hosting gig for the American Music Awards. From her red carpet look — which featured a gold mask that completely covered her face, as seen on her official Twitter — to her actions on stage, Cardi B seems to be divisive. Some appeared to find her performance endearing, with one Twitter user writing, "what I love the most about Cardi B is that she's a loud ethnic woman from the Bronx with a thick a** Latin urban accent ... She takes up space and she does it unapologetically!" Another praised her personal journey. "This woman have [sic] came a long way and she proves everytime [sic] why God keeps blessing her, and I'm proud of her. Shine baby shine."
But some people have found her personality a bit much, with one Twitter user posting "I can't understand a word cardi b is saying." Most of the criticism, however, comes from how much Cardi B is talking about BTS. In her interview with Variety, she revealed she was supposed to collaborate with the huge boyband, but there was a time conflict. Now, some Twitter users seem to be wondering if she has beef with BTS Army. "Why does Cardi B keep mocking ARMY lmfao think she got her feelings hurt," one person joked.
Either way, it's clear Cardi B is a polarizing figure, and some might argue she has used that to her advantage. All press is good press, no?