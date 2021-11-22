Why Justin Bieber Is Being Urged To Cancel His Concert In Saudi Arabia

Justin Bieber, who has been plastered all over the entertainment and music world for more than a decade, rose to prominence in 2009 with tracks such as "One Less Lonely Girl" and "Baby" featuring Ludacris in 2010. It was truly a time to behold, and it's most certainly surreal to be blessed with Bieber's presence for nearly a decade-and-a-half at this point. But despite his initial teeny-bopper phase, the pop star eventually endured his fair share of public mishaps.

Growing up before our eyes, Beliebers bared witness (via CNN) to the singer's 2014 DUI arrest (honestly, who can forget that iconic mugshot, though?), in which he "consumed some alcohol... [smoked] marijuana and consumed some prescription medication" per the outlet, before getting behind the wheel. Following the arrest, over 273,000 people signed a petition to deport the Canadian-born singer, all to no avail.

And while he found himself in smaller troubles in the years that followed, Bieber has cleaned up enormously — turning to God and marrying Hailey Baldwin in the process. He would ultimately make a sonic comeback with the back-to-back releases of 2020's "Changes" and 2021's "Justice," but now, Bieber is finding himself under fire once more regarding an upcoming performance.