Why Is Ruby Rose Done With Hollywood?

Ruby Rose made a risky career decision back in 2013 when she packed her belongings and left her native Australia behind, as The Daily Telegraph pointed out. Two years after arriving in Los Angeles, Rose snagged the role of Stella Carlin in season 3 of Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black." But those first two years in the U.S. were filled with more downs than ups, including a period in rehab in an attempt to treat her severe depression, according to the Telegraph.

Her career move was especially risky because Rose was wildly popular back home in Australia. Before branching off, Rose was a popular TV and radio personality best known for her work as an MTV VJ, a role she started in 2007, per PopSugar. But her popularity also meant transitioning from TV personality to actor was harder to do there. "I couldn't get an acting job in Australia because nobody was ever going to believe me as anything except Ruby Rose," she told The Daily Telegraph.

The risky move and hardships seemed to pay off. After rising to fame portraying Stella Carlin, Rose starred in a series of popular action movies, namely "XXX: Return of Xander Cage," "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter," and "John Wick: Chapter 2." In 2019, when she made history as the first gay superhero after being cast as the lead in the TV series "Batwoman," The Guardian noted. However, the role ended up representing both the peak of her Hollywood career — and also the end of it.