Why Is Ruby Rose Done With Hollywood?
Ruby Rose made a risky career decision back in 2013 when she packed her belongings and left her native Australia behind, as The Daily Telegraph pointed out. Two years after arriving in Los Angeles, Rose snagged the role of Stella Carlin in season 3 of Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black." But those first two years in the U.S. were filled with more downs than ups, including a period in rehab in an attempt to treat her severe depression, according to the Telegraph.
Her career move was especially risky because Rose was wildly popular back home in Australia. Before branching off, Rose was a popular TV and radio personality best known for her work as an MTV VJ, a role she started in 2007, per PopSugar. But her popularity also meant transitioning from TV personality to actor was harder to do there. "I couldn't get an acting job in Australia because nobody was ever going to believe me as anything except Ruby Rose," she told The Daily Telegraph.
The risky move and hardships seemed to pay off. After rising to fame portraying Stella Carlin, Rose starred in a series of popular action movies, namely "XXX: Return of Xander Cage," "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter," and "John Wick: Chapter 2." In 2019, when she made history as the first gay superhero after being cast as the lead in the TV series "Batwoman," The Guardian noted. However, the role ended up representing both the peak of her Hollywood career — and also the end of it.
Ruby Rose will return to Australia after the Batwoman controversy
Being cast to play the eponymous character in The CW's "Batwoman" has arguably been the highlight of Ruby Rose's acting career. But after starring in the show for one season, Rose abruptly left the project, as Deadline reported in May 2020. On November 21, The Daily Telegraph (via the Daily Mail) reported that the actor decided to quit Hollywood and return to her native Australia. According to The Daily Telegraph, Rose "will retreat to her old stomping ground for the summer."
The decision comes after Rose accused The CW and its executives of subjecting her to dangerous conditions and harassment on the "Batwoman" set, the report detailed. Following the allegations, The CW opted not to renew her contract for Season 2, as The Hollywood Reporter reported in October. Rose claimed she was forced out, the report continued.
Rose contended the CW made her to work just over a week after she underwent an invasive neck surgery. She also claimed conditions on set were precarious and resulted in other crew members being injured, per The Hollywood Reporter. "I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again," Rose wrote on her Instagram Stories, a message directed at showrunner Caroline Dries and executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, the report detailed. The CW has denied Rose's allegations and received support from other cast members of the show, including Camrus Johnson, as Yahoo! noted in October.