Inside The Shocking Accusations Ruby Rose Just Made About The Batwoman Set

"Batwoman" fans were more than a little surprised when Ruby Rose abruptly announced her departure from the series in 2020. At the time, the show had only run for one season (though it had been renewed for a second), and Rose was the titular character. At the time, it was unclear exactly why Rose chose to quit what was an otherwise successful and popular show, per Forbes.

"Batwoman" went on without Rose, despite the actor playing Batwoman, but somehow showrunner Caroline Dries and Peter Roth somehow made it work. By 2021 it seemed like both Rose and the production team had moved on. Rose has some films in the works (and has been possibly romantically linked to a "Bachelorette" star), and "Batwoman" has been recast, but as it turns out, Rose isn't done with the show just yet.

In a series of Instagram stories posted in October, the actor laid bare the horrors of working on set. It finally became abundantly clear to fans exactly why Rose left the show after just one season.