Inside The Shocking Accusations Ruby Rose Just Made About The Batwoman Set
"Batwoman" fans were more than a little surprised when Ruby Rose abruptly announced her departure from the series in 2020. At the time, the show had only run for one season (though it had been renewed for a second), and Rose was the titular character. At the time, it was unclear exactly why Rose chose to quit what was an otherwise successful and popular show, per Forbes.
"Batwoman" went on without Rose, despite the actor playing Batwoman, but somehow showrunner Caroline Dries and Peter Roth somehow made it work. By 2021 it seemed like both Rose and the production team had moved on. Rose has some films in the works (and has been possibly romantically linked to a "Bachelorette" star), and "Batwoman" has been recast, but as it turns out, Rose isn't done with the show just yet.
In a series of Instagram stories posted in October, the actor laid bare the horrors of working on set. It finally became abundantly clear to fans exactly why Rose left the show after just one season.
Ruby Rose is speaking up
Fans were shocked by Ruby Rose's allegations of an unsafe and hostile environment on the "Batwoman" set. "Enough is enough," she wrote on an Instagram story. "I'm going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set... I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you."
Chief among Rose's complaints was the story of how she severely injured her neck while on set in 2019. The injury was so bad that she had to undergo emergency surgery to repair two herniated discs. Rose also shared a series of photos and videos of x-rays from the injury and then went on to detail how she was forced to come back to work just days after her surgery. She claimed that producer Peter Roth threatened to fire the cast and crew if she didn't return to work within 10 days.
Furthermore, Rose detailed how she wasn't the only one to suffer from the dangerous environment. She also claimed a PA was left paralyzed, and another crew member was covered in 3rd-degree burns. In addition to the physical dangers of the set, it was also an emotionally volatile place to work, with producers frequently screaming at the cast and crew. In short, Rose is glad to be free of her "Batwoman" shackles. "I wouldn't return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head," she wrote.