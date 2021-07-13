Ruby Rose Finally Reveals The Real Reason She Quit Batwoman

Ruby Rose has finally revealed why she quit her role as Kate Kane in The CW series, "Batman." Rose was the star of the show, but shockingly stepped back after just one season in May 2020. She said in a statement that it was a "very difficult decision" and was not something she decided to do "lightly" because she had "the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show" (via TVLine).

She didn't reveal exactly why she decided to call it quits at the time, though the show continued on for a second season with Javicia Leslie stepping in to play a new incarnation of the Batwoman character.

Rose spoke out about her sudden exit a little more in October 2020, when she revealed during an interview on "The Jess Cagle Show" on SiriusXM that an injury made things "tricky" and that the coronavirus pandemic putting production on halt allowed her to do "a lot of thought and reflection" regarding her career. She said it was "mutually agreed" between her and the production team that her leaving would be "best for the show" and explained that "it made sense for so many different reasons."

Well, now she's revealing a little more about those "different reasons." Keep scrolling for all the details.