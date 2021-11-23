Married At First Sight's Bennett And Amelia Are Officially Over

Despite how some relationship experts, or the fans, of "Married at First Sight" may feel about a couple, there's never a guarantee that the marriage will survive. The latest casualty of the Lifetime series was announced by Us Weekly on November 22: 29-year-old theatre director Bennett Kirschner and 28-year-old physician Amelia Fatsi are no longer married.

As its title implies, the reality show follows 10 singles as they search for "true love" by marrying someone they've never met before. At least, that's usually the case, though it turns out it wasn't for Season 11's Bennett and Amelia. As the driven, but flighty Amelia entered the wedding aisle, viewing her artistic groom Bennett at the altar, they both realized they had met each other before. It was an "MAFS" first! Your Tango explained that they'd probably met through a mutual friend, though Twitter fans didn't believe it was that simple, and perhaps suggested the two were disappointed to see each other.

Whether or not that was true, the couple married and survived the eight weeks of cameras following them day and night — and during a pandemic lockdown, no less. They were among the three couples in Season 11 who survived Decision Day and surprisingly stayed together. However, much has changed since then, and perhaps Bennett's big discovery on the show led to the pair splitting up.