'King Of Christmas' Jaime M. Callica Talks Upcoming Christmas Movies As His Acting Career Explodes - Exclusive

So they're calling you the "King of Christmas" because you've got three holiday movies coming out this year. I'm curious, how did it come about that you'd have three holiday movies coming out at the same time?

Sheer luck. Yeah, I've been really fortunate that the last number of years I've done one per season and this year is wild because we were really fortunate to get part three of "Merry Liddle Christmas," the trilogy, in "Merry Liddle Christmas Baby" with Kelly Rowland. And then I booked the movie with Adam Rodriguez, "A Christmas Proposal," and then my very first movie for Oprah's OWN network, "A Chestnut Family Christmas." So it went semi-bam and now you're going to love my face on your TV everywhere this Christmas. You're going to get tired of me this year.

Looking at the descriptions, they all seem to be such different movies. What can you tell me about them briefly, the three different projects?

I think that "Merry Liddle" and "A Chestnut Family Christmas" are probably more similar than "A Christmas Proposal" with Adam Rodriguez for CBS, whereas it's like family dysfunction at its best. It's the stuff that's really relatable. Everybody, big or small, in your family, we keep things from each other. We don't want you to know everything and then of course, at some point the truth always comes out. So you'll find that in "A Merry Liddle Christmas Baby," like "Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding" in part one, you're going to feel that. And in "A Chestnut Family Christmas" there are a number of secrets that you guys are going to get to see in that one, but they still feel really good. They're still really feel-good movies and as you're watching the movie, you're going to think about moments where your family went through something similar, where "A Christmas Proposal" is going to be equally as fun. You're going to be mad at Adam's character a little bit as you watch, but you're still going to love the story.

When you did the first "Merry Liddle Christmas," did you have an inkling this was suddenly going to be a franchise that was going to just keep going and going?

No, definitely not. I mean, I wasn't privy to, say, conversations between the executive producers and Lifetime. So whether that was something that they were thinking then, I don't know. But on the success of part one, we had to do part two and then people really loved part two, so then part three became greenlit. So now we're out here, the cast, we be on set like, "All right, cool. So listen, in number seven, let's do that in Hawaii." We're not even talking about four, five, six. We're like, "Oh yeah we got a hit movie. We're good." I won't spoil it, but in the event that we're blessed with a part four, the viewer might see a cool location for that one. So fingers crossed for number four but I definitely didn't see it going this way, but I'm happy to be a part of it.