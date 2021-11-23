What We Know About Netflix's Selling Tampa

Move over, Oppenheim Group! A new brokerage is about to dominate everyone's screens. On Monday, November 22, Netflix revealed that, in addition to showcasing a brand new season of "Selling Sunset," the streaming giant is also releasing a spinoff of the hit reality series. And no, we're not talking about "Selling The O.C." The series is branching off in an entirely new territory way beyond California.

In a new teaser released by Netflix, the OG cast of "Selling Sunset" were clad in stunning all-white outfits and strutted on a rooftop somewhere in Los Angeles. Jason Oppenheim, who is now the sole head of the Oppenheim Group, suddenly showed up with a key in hand, which he then threw all the way to Tampa.

Yup, you read that right. The new "Selling" installment will be based in the famous Florida city, and it will be managed by the real estate firm Allure Realty. The best part is the company is staffed by an all-woman, all-Black team headed by its founder, female veteran Sharelle Rosado (pictured above). It's a far cry from the Oppenheim Group, which was run by two men (Jason's twin and business partner Brett Oppenheim stepped down to start his own firm) and a staff of white salespeople. But when can fans expect to see the new "Selling" team on their screens?