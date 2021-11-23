Why Did Keanu Reeves Just Say He's Actually Married To Winona Ryder?

It's a marriage forged in... blood?

When it comes to power couples, you probably think of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, or maybe Barack and Michelle Obama. But here's one you probably hadn't thought of: Keanu Reeves and... Winona Ryder?!

Yep, you read that right. The "John Wick" star has proclaimed himself as married to Ryder, but for good reason. Perhaps it's a lesson in polyamory, seeing as Reeves started dating Alexandra Grant in 2019 while Ryder has been dating Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011. But realistically, it's just a symptom of Reeves' characteristic, tongue-in-cheek nature. And who could blame him? He is, after all, the internet's boyfriend. Ryder, on the other hand, has actually proclaimed herself a "serial monogamist" and told The Edit (via ET) that she'd "rather never have been married than been divorced a few times." Can't blame her either!

The friendship between Reeves and Ryder dates back several decades, as the latter revealed in a 2018 interview with TODAY. In the interview, Ryder recalled, "I remember exactly... It was in the '80s." Ryder gushed over his role in "River's Edge," as her parents did not allow her to audition for it — but lo and behold, the two would meet on-screen for 1992's "Dracula," where the two's marriage apparently took place!