'80s Star Tiffany Has A Disastrous Performance That Fans Can't Believe

While she may not have had a hit as big as her single "I Think We're Alone Now" in 1987, 1980s star Tiffany continues to tour and release new music. In 2019, she re-recorded and re-released "I Think We're Alone Now," which she told WKMG was "a little edgier" than the '80s original. "I can't wait," she added on the news show.

Tiffany even re-recorded the music video, this time featuring beaches and coastal California spots instead of the shopping malls of the original. This year, she has been crisscrossing North America on her Shadows Tour to support her upcoming album of the same name. In the same vein as the remake of her hit song, Tiffany called her new album "edgier" in a statement on her website, calling it "A little wink to 80's punk flare with modern production." She added, "It's gonna be a blast to perform these songs live. I'm thrilled for my fans to hear this album. It's the next level for my career."

But unfortunately, Tiffany had a recent performance on her tour that seemed like it wasn't as fun as she might have hoped.