Who Is Charlie Wilson, The Rumored New Mystery Man Of Julianne Hough?

When Julianne Hough started dating her future husband Brooks Laich, she took a different approach than in previous relationships. "Now I'm not holding anything back, because I'd rather get my heart broken than never know what it is to be completely, madly in love," she told Redbook in 2014. The couple did fall "madly in love," and married in 2017, but sadly the marriage did not last as they announced their split in May 2020 (via People). Although Hough and Laich briefly reconciled after taking time to reflect on their relationship amidst the coronavirus pandemic, they officially ended things in May 2020.

Ultimately, the "Dancing With the Stars" dancer had a completely different vision of the future than her husband. "She decided that at this point in her life, she wants too much freedom to be married," a source told E! News at the time. While Hough wanted freedom, Laich wanted something else. "She couldn't make a commitment to move forward and it wasn't fair to Brooks. He wants a family and to move ahead with his life," the source added.

After the split, Hough was romantically linked to actor Ben Barnes, but the two turned out to only be close friends. A year after officially calling it quits with her husband, Hough has now been spotted cozying up to a new beau.