Who Is Charlie Wilson, The Rumored New Mystery Man Of Julianne Hough?
When Julianne Hough started dating her future husband Brooks Laich, she took a different approach than in previous relationships. "Now I'm not holding anything back, because I'd rather get my heart broken than never know what it is to be completely, madly in love," she told Redbook in 2014. The couple did fall "madly in love," and married in 2017, but sadly the marriage did not last as they announced their split in May 2020 (via People). Although Hough and Laich briefly reconciled after taking time to reflect on their relationship amidst the coronavirus pandemic, they officially ended things in May 2020.
Ultimately, the "Dancing With the Stars" dancer had a completely different vision of the future than her husband. "She decided that at this point in her life, she wants too much freedom to be married," a source told E! News at the time. While Hough wanted freedom, Laich wanted something else. "She couldn't make a commitment to move forward and it wasn't fair to Brooks. He wants a family and to move ahead with his life," the source added.
After the split, Hough was romantically linked to actor Ben Barnes, but the two turned out to only be close friends. A year after officially calling it quits with her husband, Hough has now been spotted cozying up to a new beau.
Julianne Hough's new beau keeps a low profile
On November 19, photographers spotted Julianne Hough embracing her rumored new boyfriend, Charlie Wilson. The "Footloose" (2011) actor sported sweats and a casual look as she met up with model Wilson outside a restaurant in Los Angeles, California (via Page Six). Hough gave her potential beau a giant hug and a kiss before the two went inside. The duo in fact both rocked casual outfits which is fitting as Wilson prefers to keep a low profile, omitting social media, per Us Weekly.
Wilson is a 6-foot-three, blue-eyed model (via Us Weekly) who has worked with Ralph Lauren and Joseph Abboud and is repped by Ursula Weidmann Models, per the outlet. As evidenced by the photos of Wilson embracing Hough, the model is heavily tattooed. He embarked on his journey of getting inked at a young age. "I was fifteen. I got the first one with a fake ID," he told GQ in 2017. According to Wilson, he used to get discount tattoos at a tattoo parlor his father was the landlord of. This was around the time Wilson's journey diverged from his father's plans. "I was a football player, and I was kind of following in his footsteps. You know, gonna go play college ball and stuff," the model said.
Perhaps Wilson's father disagreed with his choices at the time, but it appears to have all worked out just fine for him as he is seemingly enjoying a new chapter.