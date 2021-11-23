Hannah Brown Opens Up About The Heartbreaking Diagnosis She Got As A Child

This article contains mention of violence.

Hannah Brown is enjoying the success of her TV career, but "The Bachelorette" alum had a traumatic childhood. Amid other revelations, in her memoir "God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments" (via Us Weekly), released on November 23, Brown opened up about losing her aunt, LeeLee, and two young cousins to violent crime when she was six years old. The mother and children were murdered by a man who was living in a trailer on the family's property, Us Weekly relayed. The man had been in prison for a nonviolent offense and was working on the family's home as part of a work-release program, according to the report.

"[C]oming that close to something so awful, so terrifying — it was a turning point for me. It changed everything. I was no longer living in the innocence of an untouched childhood," Brown wrote (via E! News). As a young child, the "Dancing with the Stars" winner lacked the tools to understand the situation clearly. The former Miss Alabama began to feel terrified. "I wasn't scared of monsters under my bed; I was scared of someone being in my closet, sneaking into my window, breaking through our front door to kill my family. Not a monster. A man," Brown described (via the Daily Mail).

As if that was not enough, Brown's childhood troubles wouldn't stop there.