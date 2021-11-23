Vicki Gunvalson Shares Update After Revealing Private Cancer Diagnosis
Vicki Gunvalson has lived her life in the public eye since 2006, aka when she first appeared on the "Real Housewives of Orange County." Known to many fans as "the OG of the OC," viewers have seen the Coto Insurance founder go through many ups and downs. At the end of September, Vicki went through a breakup with her fiance of two years. "Steve broke up with Vicki while she was filming the spinoff show in the Berkshires," an insider revealed exclusively to Us Weekly. "After he told her this, she was traumatized. It ruined her. "
Her fellow "RHOC" co-star Tamra Judge shared a photo on social media of the pair, showing support for her longtime friend. The former reality star also commented on the image and weighed in with an explanation, writing, "While I was out of town working on a biz trip, he took her to my condo in Mexico! He's been flaunting around my town in OC making out in public places. It's disgusting." The politician denied the allegations to Us Weekly.
So how is Vicki doing now? Well, she revealed some concerning news about her health during an appearance on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live" and also shared an update about how she's doing now.
Vicki Gunvalson's health scare taught her a lesson
Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge stopped by the "Jeff Lewis Live" radio show on SiriusXM on November 17, which ended the OG of the OC's four-year feud with Lewis. The radio host apologized for having "fired the first missile" in saying Vicki should have been let go from "RHOC," and the businesswoman apologized for tweeting a rude comment following Lewis' breakup. "Seriously, I'm sorry because I know how hard it is to be broken up with," she said.
Aside from exchanging apologies, Vicki revealed some concerning news against the backdrop of a discussion about the cancer controversy surrounding her ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers. "I had cancer! I just had my whole f***ing uterus taken out," she revealed. Neither Tamra or Lewis asked any follow-up questions to the revelation — in fact, they moved right along and continued to discuss the claim Brooks was dishonest about having cancer, with Vicki chiming in, "What did I win? I f***ing got $380,000 out of my checkbook into his... So people say I was in on some scam? I got scammed."
Vicki, who emphasized she is "going through a f***ing tough time right now," followed up with Celebuzz in a separate interview about getting diagnosed with uterine cancer two years ago at her annual exam. "The lesson here is to always make sure to pay attention to your body, go to your annual doctor appointments, and take care of your health," she advised fans.