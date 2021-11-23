Vicki Gunvalson Shares Update After Revealing Private Cancer Diagnosis

Vicki Gunvalson has lived her life in the public eye since 2006, aka when she first appeared on the "Real Housewives of Orange County." Known to many fans as "the OG of the OC," viewers have seen the Coto Insurance founder go through many ups and downs. At the end of September, Vicki went through a breakup with her fiance of two years. "Steve broke up with Vicki while she was filming the spinoff show in the Berkshires," an insider revealed exclusively to Us Weekly. "After he told her this, she was traumatized. It ruined her. "

Her fellow "RHOC" co-star Tamra Judge shared a photo on social media of the pair, showing support for her longtime friend. The former reality star also commented on the image and weighed in with an explanation, writing, "While I was out of town working on a biz trip, he took her to my condo in Mexico! He's been flaunting around my town in OC making out in public places. It's disgusting." The politician denied the allegations to Us Weekly.

So how is Vicki doing now? Well, she revealed some concerning news about her health during an appearance on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live" and also shared an update about how she's doing now.