Everything We Know About Odell Beckham Jr And Lauren Wood's Pregnancy
Fans were semi-surprised when Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood took their relationship public. Until then, the NFL star had famously tried to keep his dating life under wraps. "You never hear about my personal life. You never hear about the woman I'm dating or anything like that," Beckham Jr. told GQ in 2019. Keeping his personal life private was something he cherished. "There's two separate lines. So I always try to keep that," he added.
Even though he preferred to keep details of his dating history private, the wide receiver has been romantically linked to several high-profile women in the past. Since 2015, rumors had circulated that Beckham Jr. was dating Amber Rose, and the two did little to dispel that chatter when they were spotted together at Coachella in 2017 (via Page Six). Later that year, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the athlete was dating Iggy Azalea, but the two kept things casual.
In 2019, Beckham Jr. was rumored to be romantically involved with Wood, a model known for appearing on "Wild N' Out." The two openly flirted with each other in the comments section of Instagram, but nothing was official until the NFL player's birthday in November (via Heavy). Wood went public with their relationship on November 5 of that year when she uploaded three photos of the couple to Instagram along with a gushy caption for Beckham Jr.'s birthday. Now, there's another big announcement.
They broke the news on Instagram
On November 22, Lauren Wood let fans know on Instagram that she and Odell Beckham Jr. were expecting their first child! The fitness trainer uploaded three touching black and white photos of the pair. Wood rocked a blazer that was left open to expose her pregnant belly. Meanwhile, the father-to-be stood behind his girlfriend in each photo and had his hands placed on her tummy. The model let the beautiful photos do the talking as she kept the caption short with five emoji alongside "ilyilyily."
The Los Angeles Rams wideout did not post the photo set to his own Instagram page (yet) but did reshare Wood's post in his Instagram Stories. His father, Odell Beckham Sr., showed up in the comments section of Wood's pregnancy post. "LOVE IT‼️ WHHHAAAA," he wrote. Wood's friend, Brittany Elena, was relieved that the news was finally made public. "We don't gotta worry about spilling the beans now," she jokingly wrote. The replies were flooded with heart-eye emoji and well-wishes from followers. "Congratulations lolo!!!!!! I just knew this was going to happen ... I pray for a healthy pregnancy & delivery," one wrote.
There seemed to be big news brewing for the couple, as Wood posted a moving collage on Instagram of the duo on November 5 for Beckham Jr's birthday. "I can't wait for this journey ! I got u baby, got us no question!" he commented on the post.