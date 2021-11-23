Everything We Know About Odell Beckham Jr And Lauren Wood's Pregnancy

Fans were semi-surprised when Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood took their relationship public. Until then, the NFL star had famously tried to keep his dating life under wraps. "You never hear about my personal life. You never hear about the woman I'm dating or anything like that," Beckham Jr. told GQ in 2019. Keeping his personal life private was something he cherished. "There's two separate lines. So I always try to keep that," he added.

Even though he preferred to keep details of his dating history private, the wide receiver has been romantically linked to several high-profile women in the past. Since 2015, rumors had circulated that Beckham Jr. was dating Amber Rose, and the two did little to dispel that chatter when they were spotted together at Coachella in 2017 (via Page Six). Later that year, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the athlete was dating Iggy Azalea, but the two kept things casual.

In 2019, Beckham Jr. was rumored to be romantically involved with Wood, a model known for appearing on "Wild N' Out." The two openly flirted with each other in the comments section of Instagram, but nothing was official until the NFL player's birthday in November (via Heavy). Wood went public with their relationship on November 5 of that year when she uploaded three photos of the couple to Instagram along with a gushy caption for Beckham Jr.'s birthday. Now, there's another big announcement.