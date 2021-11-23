Are Ivanka And Donald Trump Jr The Only Ones Praising Donald Trump's New Book?

While Donald Trump's book website says that his new book, "Our Journey Together," is one that all "Patriots" should pick up during this gift-giving season, a lot of critics have noticed that the only two people who are largely giving the tome public praise are his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and his son, Donald Trump, Jr.

In her testimonial (both of which are on the book site), Ivanka wrote, "Every day for four years I worked alongside my father as he fought for hardworking Americans as the people's President. These photos provide an intimate glimpse of some of the most pivotal moments of his historic presidency." Donald Jr. offered, "No one accomplished as much for America as my father did in his four years in the White House. This incredible photo book documents every step of the way. Truly, one of a kind!" You can scroll through the two "testimonials" on the bottom of the book page.

There's no word as to why the other Trump siblings haven't contributed with their own testimonials to the book yet but then again, the book is quite big with over 320 pages and a suggested reading audience of readers 12 years and older, via ABC News. It also hasn't been confirmed whether or not everyone in the Trump family will get their own copy to cherish and to hold. But the endorsements are ringing, we suppose.