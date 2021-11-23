Are Ivanka And Donald Trump Jr The Only Ones Praising Donald Trump's New Book?
Even though he has been banned from most social media platforms, that hasn't stopped former president Donald Trump from sharing his musings during interviews or making statements about the current affairs in the country via email messages. And now it looks like he's also written a book that will give readers a behind-the-scenes look into his one and (to many, hopefully) only term in office. Titled "Our Journey Together," the photobook includes more than 300 photographs with a lot of the captions written by Trump himself, according to The New York Times. On Amazon, the book is described as one that "captures the greatness of the last four years unlike anything else that has been published. It continues, "Every photograph has been handpicked by President Donald J. Trump, every caption written by him, some in his own handwriting!"
And while the book has already gotten slammed by the likes of Jimmy Kimmel, who calls it a "preschool level picture book," and even an "Instagram photo dump," via Yahoo! News, it seems like there are two people in Trump's close circle who have nothing but praise for it: his daughter, Ivanka Trump and his son Donald Trump, Jr.
Donald Trump's book website has two 'testimonials' so far
While Donald Trump's book website says that his new book, "Our Journey Together," is one that all "Patriots" should pick up during this gift-giving season, a lot of critics have noticed that the only two people who are largely giving the tome public praise are his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and his son, Donald Trump, Jr.
In her testimonial (both of which are on the book site), Ivanka wrote, "Every day for four years I worked alongside my father as he fought for hardworking Americans as the people's President. These photos provide an intimate glimpse of some of the most pivotal moments of his historic presidency." Donald Jr. offered, "No one accomplished as much for America as my father did in his four years in the White House. This incredible photo book documents every step of the way. Truly, one of a kind!" You can scroll through the two "testimonials" on the bottom of the book page.
There's no word as to why the other Trump siblings haven't contributed with their own testimonials to the book yet but then again, the book is quite big with over 320 pages and a suggested reading audience of readers 12 years and older, via ABC News. It also hasn't been confirmed whether or not everyone in the Trump family will get their own copy to cherish and to hold. But the endorsements are ringing, we suppose.