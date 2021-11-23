Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Has Decided To Dive Into The Movie Industry
It looks like Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena is following The Arnold onto the big screen. Baena caused quite the media commotion in 2011 when he was revealed as the product of an extramarital affair between Schwarzenegger and his longtime housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena (via Page Six). Eventually, this may or may not have led to his split with Maria Shriver, Schwarzenegger's wife from 1986 to 2017 – and with whom he shares his other four children, Katherine, Christina, Patrick, and Christopher Schwarzenegger.
Ever since his true parentage was outed, however, Page Six reported that Baena and his biological father have only gotten closer. "Joe adores his dad and he wants to be just like him," a family source told the outlet. "They train together at Gold's Gym in Los Angeles, and Arnold wants to bring him into The Arnold Classic Worldwide, his sports contest." Baena's Instagram is proof of his dad-like bodybuilding passions — and Schwarzenegger has returned the affection in kind. In addition to paying for Baena's business degree at Pepperdine University, the "Terminator" star celebrated his son's graduation with an Instagram post stating, "Today is your big day! You have earned all of the celebration and I'm so proud of you. I love you!"
It seems as if the Governator has fostered Baena's interest in a variety of possible career paths ... and Baena's latest project has the Schwarzenegger impact written all over it.
Arnold Schwarzenegger approves of his son's blossoming film career
Given his buff build and general physical likeness to father Arnold Schwarzenegger, it should surprise no one that Joseph Baena has made his foray into film. In a shirtless, mid-jungle November 21 Instagram post, Baena revealed that he was in the middle of shooting a film in Honolulu, Hawaii. "Excited to be filming the movie 'Lava' with the @bitflixnfts team!," Baena's caption read, with the playful add-on, "Comment what you think is happening in this scene."
Although Baena only has a few film credits to his name thus far, including a 2016 short, "Terminator 2 Remake with Joseph Baena: Bad to the Bone," in which he reenacted a scene from his father's "Terminator 2" film, he has two films in post-production slated for 2022 — "Scam Squad" and "Chariot." Older half-brother Patrick Schwarzenegger has a similar filmography, with lead roles in smaller productions like the 2018 romance indie, "Midnight Sun," opposite Bella Thorne.
Per Page Six, an insider close to the Schwarzenegger clan revealed, "Arnold loves when all five of his kids share his passions. Whether it's learning business, giving back through philanthropy, getting into movies or fitness, he takes great joy in seeing all of his kids succeed and make the world a better place." Given that his last career move was a May Instagram announcement he had become a realtor, we can't wait to see what this Schwarzenegger kid has in store for us next, Hollywood-related and otherwise.