Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Has Decided To Dive Into The Movie Industry

It looks like Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena is following The Arnold onto the big screen. Baena caused quite the media commotion in 2011 when he was revealed as the product of an extramarital affair between Schwarzenegger and his longtime housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena (via Page Six). Eventually, this may or may not have led to his split with Maria Shriver, Schwarzenegger's wife from 1986 to 2017 – and with whom he shares his other four children, Katherine, Christina, Patrick, and Christopher Schwarzenegger.

Ever since his true parentage was outed, however, Page Six reported that Baena and his biological father have only gotten closer. "Joe adores his dad and he wants to be just like him," a family source told the outlet. "They train together at Gold's Gym in Los Angeles, and Arnold wants to bring him into The Arnold Classic Worldwide, his sports contest." Baena's Instagram is proof of his dad-like bodybuilding passions — and Schwarzenegger has returned the affection in kind. In addition to paying for Baena's business degree at Pepperdine University, the "Terminator" star celebrated his son's graduation with an Instagram post stating, "Today is your big day! You have earned all of the celebration and I'm so proud of you. I love you!"

It seems as if the Governator has fostered Baena's interest in a variety of possible career paths ... and Baena's latest project has the Schwarzenegger impact written all over it.