Why Did Jimmie Allen's Two Babies Get Turned Away At The Hospital?

Jimmie Allen's wife, Alexis Gale, is sharing the harrowing story of how their two children were apparently turned away from a hospital, despite being ill. The country star and his wife are parents to two daughters, Naomie, born in March 2020 and Zara, who the two welcomed in October, while Allen is also dad to a son named Aadyn from a previous relationship.

Former "American Idol" contestant Allen opened up about the extra special time Naomie was born back in March 2020, telling Chuck Wicks and Trisha "T.J." Jenkins on "The Ty Bentli Show" how he got his daughter and a number one song on the same day. "I though getting a number one was going to be the best part of my day, but then my daughter, Naomi, was born," the "Dancing with the Stars" 2021 contestant teased, referring to his track, "Make Me Want To," hitting the top spot (via The Country Daily).

Around 19 months later and the two were celebrating again with the arrival of their second daughter. People confirmed on October 16 that Zara had been born that morning, as the happy parents shared a sweet snap of Aadyn holding her while Naomi looked on to the Instagram account @itstheallenkids that same day.

But just over a month later and the two were sharing much less heartwarming — and downright terrifying — news on social media.