Did Donald Trump Really Admit To A Reporter That Barron Refuses To Say I Love You To Him?

While there's no doubt that a lot of parents have difficulty navigating their relationships with their teenage children, Donald Trump allegedly told a reporter that his son Barron Trump is "too cool" to say "I love you" to him.

ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl's new book, "Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show," gives an inside look to the final weeks of Donald's one and only term in office. In the book, Karl recalled a conversation he had with the president, in which Donald compared the reporter's less-than-enthused reaction to his youngest son's own demeanor.

Karl put it this way (via the Daily Mail), "The former president says, 'Jonathan is very cool.' He told [reporter] Zeke Miller, 'He's like my son.' Trump then proceeded to reenact a conversation with his son. 'Do you love your dad? I don't know. But he does. But he's too cool, the kids.'" Karl then continued, "Donald Trump, it seemed, was comparing me to his teenage son, Barron, and he was comparing my lack of excitement about his possible appearance at the White House Correspondents Dinner, with his son's reluctance to say out loud that he loved him."

No word on how Barron truly feels about the alleged comment (or his dad), but according to Newsweek, the former president's approval ratings are on the rise in several key swing states — and maybe at home, too.