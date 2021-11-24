Jason Sudeikis Sparks New Romance Rumors With His Ted Lasso Co-Star

While Jason Sudeikis has experienced some personal lows in the last several years, he's also had some professional highs. Sudeikis and his ex-wife Olivia Wilde pulled the plug on their marriage back in November 2020, according to Us Weekly, but it wasn't until a few months later that he broke his silence over the matter.

In an interview with GQ during the summer of 2021, Sudeikis admitted he was still trying to make sense of the split. "I'll have a better understanding of why in a year," he told the magazine, while adding, "and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle." He's had to shift his thinking from self-blame to self-growth. Sudeikis explained, "You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it."

With that said though, Sudeikis has also been enjoying a lot of success, thanks to the massive hit that has been his Apple+ series, "Ted Lasso." Not only that, but it seems like he might have found love again with one of his co-stars on the show.