The Real Meaning Behind Kid Rock's Dont Tell Me How To Live

His name is Kid Rock. Where would we be as a society had it not been for Kid Rock's musical contributions back in the day? Arriving in the late 1990s when rap-rock was booming, Rock served as a harbinger for the musical apocalypse that would follow in the years after. With his bouncy flows, politically incorrect lyrics, and unapologetic demeanor, Rock set the standard for the rap-rock and nu-metal revolution.

Surrounded by contemporaries in Limp Bizkit and Korn, the trio (amongst others) spearheaded a polarizing sound that infused hip-hop and punchy heavy metal. Some may have thought it was corny, but the popularity of the genre was seriously through the roof during its heyday. Just look at the size of the crowd Rock played to at the Summer Sanitarium Tour in 2000!

It's no secret that Rock is a country boy who grew up with conservative values. With tracks like "American Bad A**" under his belt, the rap-rocker has made his political leanings clear from the very jump. It was a move that worked very well in the early 2000s with post-9/11 patriotism running wild, but today, Rock has fallen out of favor with many. Fortunately for him, however, he doesn't seem to care. His latest track, "Don't Tell Me How To Live," says it all.