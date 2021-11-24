90 Day Fiancé Star Reveals She's Pregnant After Splitting From Husband

"So excited for our new adventure," Juliana Custodio wrote in an Instagram post attached with several photos of her kissing her new partner. Juliana wrote that one of her biggest dreams is coming true, followed by the pregnant person emoji. "We can't wait to meet you," she added, tagging her partner in the post and calling herself "the luckiest woman." So, who is this guy?

Benjamin, who goes by @ben_obscura on Instagram, is presumably the father of Juliana's unborn child. He has 13,000 followers and appears to be a visual artist — or at the very least an art enthusiast. He has several photos of himself in art museums and has several story highlights featuring visual art. Benjamin also made a post announcing the baby. "Babyzinho [sic] we can't wait to meet you!" he wrote. ("Bebezinho" is Portuguese for "baby boy," according to Bab.la.) "We are now preparing for the most beautiful blessing we can ask for!"

It's unclear exactly where Benjamin lives, but he tagged his baby announcement post in Hamburg, Germany — which would explain why Juliana has been tagging her photos in Germany and Prague. Could she be starting a family in Germany? We guess we'll have to wait and see!