Are Prince William And Kate Middleton Planning A Surprise Christmas Concert?

According to People, Kate Middleton is looking to throw a charity Christmas carol concert in a place that is very near and dear to her heart: her wedding venue. The concert will take place at Westminster Abbey, which is where she and Prince William tied the knot back in 2011. Royal correspondent Chris Ship even tweeted, "The carol concert at @wabbey is Kate's 'brainchild' – a way to thank people and communities for what they've done in 2021."

And while there's no doubt that the people of Great Britain will see it as a nice gesture, there was some behind-the-scenes drama over which British network would be airing the concert. The concert special had been planned for the BBC, but was abruptly handed over to the ITV network after the royal family made it clear that they did not appreciate the BBC airing "The Princes and the Press" documentary earlier in the month.

Three royal households even released a joint statement about the doc that said, "A free, responsible and open press is of vital importance to a healthy democracy. However, too often it is overblown and unfounded claims from unnamed sources that are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility," per the Evening Standard. In other words, the holiday bells will jingle, but just on a different channel this year.