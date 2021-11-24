The Terrifying Experience Idris Elba Had While Filming A Scene With A Prop Gun

Throughout his career, Idris Elba has been no stranger to handling a gun. Prior to filming 2010's "The Losers," Elba and the cast received training to make their use of weapons look authentic. "Then there was tactical training, which involved how you carry a gun, how you take down a door and how you clear a room," he told BET in 2010. Playing Bloodsport in "The Suicide Squad," saw Elba take on his most well-armored role, as the comic book character was loaded with 14 hidden weapons, per Screen Rant.

Although some of Elba's most memorable roles were as gun-toting characters, he has had mixed feelings about carrying guns on film. "I had a clash of conscience with my character. In America, there's a real awareness of gun culture," he told Esquire in 2017 while discussing his "The Dark Tower" role as the Gunslinger. "I had to break down why he's good at shooting. We erred on the side of 'This is his tool,'" Elba added.

Following the tragic on-set incident when Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun that had a live round, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, many people in Hollywood called for an overhaul on gun safety protocol while filming. Jonathan Majors, who directed Elba in the gunslinging western "The Harder They Fall" was among them. "We shouldn't do it again until we know that we can make it absolutely safe," he told USA Today about using guns while filming. Another director who worked with Elba recalled a harrowing scene involving the actor and a prop gun.