The Tragic Death Of Lacey Chabert's Sister
"Mean Girls" star Lacey Chabert broke the news of her sister Wendy's death on November 23 with a touching tribute on Instagram. In the post, Chabert shared what appeared to be a senior yearbook photo that read "Wendy 94" in gold foil letters and numbers in the bottom left corner. The actor accompanied the throwback shot with a lengthy caption while informing her 863,000 followers about her sister's death.
"My beautiful sister, Wendy. Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces that I don't know how we will ever put back together again now that you're gone," Chabert wrote in the heartbreaking post. She did not include any additional information on the circumstances of Wendy's death. "We love and adore you more than we can ever say, and we will continue to forever and ever and ever. The shocking loss has left us, so broken hearted," she added. "Our lives will never be the same without my dear sister, but we cling to the promises of Jesus that we will be together again in eternity." Chabert also asked for prayers for her sister's two sons.
The star's friends and fans were quick to flock to the comments section to wish Chabert and her family the best during such a difficult time. "I'm devastated and heartbroken! I am so sorry Lacey! Sending you so much love!" Melissa Joan Hart wrote. "We are so deeply sorry for your loss. Sending our love and strength to you and your family during this time," The Hallmark Channel added.
Lacey Chabert was extremely close with her sister
Judging by Lacey Chabert's Instagram page, family was a very important aspect of her life. The actor regularly took time to rave over her loved ones on social media, and in April, she wrote a sweet tribute to all of her siblings on a special day. "Happy #NationalSiblingDay to the best two sisters and brother a girl could ever have. Love you guys so much!" she wrote on the post, alongside a set of throwback photos. One upload captured Chabert with her two sisters, and another saw her and her brother cheesin' in matching baseball uniforms.
In December 2019, Chabert shared the same photo of herself and her two sisters to celebrate the holidays. "Christmas with my two besties. My sisters," she wrote on Christmas Eve. Chabert also celebrated National Sisters Day in August to honor big sisters Wendy and Crissy, saying that she thanks "God for them every day." The Daily Mail reported that Wendy was living in Texas, where she worked as a baker at the time of her death. It is unclear if she was married at the time of her death, and she did not appear to have a social media page. According to People, Wendy was 46 years old when she died.
Our thoughts go out to the family during this tough time.