The Tragic Death Of Lacey Chabert's Sister

"Mean Girls" star Lacey Chabert broke the news of her sister Wendy's death on November 23 with a touching tribute on Instagram. In the post, Chabert shared what appeared to be a senior yearbook photo that read "Wendy 94" in gold foil letters and numbers in the bottom left corner. The actor accompanied the throwback shot with a lengthy caption while informing her 863,000 followers about her sister's death.

"My beautiful sister, Wendy. Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces that I don't know how we will ever put back together again now that you're gone," Chabert wrote in the heartbreaking post. She did not include any additional information on the circumstances of Wendy's death. "We love and adore you more than we can ever say, and we will continue to forever and ever and ever. The shocking loss has left us, so broken hearted," she added. "Our lives will never be the same without my dear sister, but we cling to the promises of Jesus that we will be together again in eternity." Chabert also asked for prayers for her sister's two sons.

The star's friends and fans were quick to flock to the comments section to wish Chabert and her family the best during such a difficult time. "I'm devastated and heartbroken! I am so sorry Lacey! Sending you so much love!" Melissa Joan Hart wrote. "We are so deeply sorry for your loss. Sending our love and strength to you and your family during this time," The Hallmark Channel added.